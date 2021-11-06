11/06/2021 at 13:07 CET

We go back to where we were. With the end of the pandemic, emissions rebound, and strongly. In 2021, humanity will release the same amount of CO2 into the atmosphere that it emitted in 2019, the year before Covid. This is demonstrated by a report by the Goblal Carbon Project, a team of more than one hundred climate scientists who continuously monitor the gases that are sent into the atmosphere.

Specifically, according to this study, Carbon dioxide expelled by the energy sector will grow 4.9% in 2021 compared to last year. This is a very significant increase. In fact, it is the second largest increase since in 2010, after the economic recession, they rose by 5%.

This is happening while in Glasgow the negotiations seem to be limited to timid advances that in no case will accelerate the immediate solution that the planet demands. The speed with which the warming progresses is not in line with the rate of emission reduction by the most polluting countries, as all scientific reports are showing one after another.

The document made public by the Global Carbon Project reflects that in 2020, due to the confinement, there was a decrease of 5.4% in CO2, with which the current increase confirms that the planet has returned to practically the same point where it was, without no relevant advance.

China is once again the main responsible for this rise, due to the massive use of coal in its industrial and energy sector. And it is that this material continues to rise on the planet, despite the announcements that have been made at COP26 to gradually abandon it.

The moment of maximum use of coal was reached in 2014 and experts predicted a progressive decline from that moment on, but in 2016 its use rebounded in China, which is allowing it to be sustained beyond expectations.

Instead, CO2 emissions from oil remain below of those registered in 2019, as the aviation and road transport sectors still do not fully recover their previous activity.

The four countries that are the largest CO2 emitters in 2021 continue to be, in this order, China, the United States, the European Union and India. Together they will emit 59% of all the carbon dioxide that is expelled into the atmosphere this year.

In any case, the absolute leading role corresponds to China, as it alone emits 31% of this gas, followed by 14% by the US, and the EU and India with 7% each.

In the United States and the European Union, the study by this panel of scientists indicates that this rebound in emissions is also observed in 2021, but despite this it will be less than in the entire planet, because the current rise does not compensate for the sharp fall that both one power and another experienced in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Specifically, both the US and the EU increase emissions by 7.6% in 2021, but in 2020 they had experienced a fall of close to 11%, with which there is still a certain margin of reduction, despite everything.

Among the positive messages that the Global Carbon Project highlights that the period of the pandemic served to promote the implementation of renewable energies in the world, especially in the great powers.

However, as repeatedly warned by scientists from all walks of life, and also at COP26, the problem is to know if we will arrive in time to prevent the heating from exceeding 1.5º C of added temperature that humanity has set as a goal. The time frame for this is very narrow.

The latest analysis by the UN shows that the world is heading towards an increase of 2.7ºC even implementing the currently committed reductions, which shows that they are not enough.

Although a large number of countries have committed to zero emissions around 2050, including the great polluting powers, experts point out that the important thing is to know if there are concrete plans and immediate deadlines with which to undertake that objective.

Main photo: Polluting industry in China.

Full report: https://www.globalcarbonproject.org/carbonbudget/21/files/GCP_CarbonBudget_2021.pdf

