It was in February from 2021 when the media reported on the arrest of Emma Coronel, wife of Chapo Guzman, since then they started spread rumors on whether the wife of the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel he betrayed the movements of the association; even the lawyers of the model assured that her life could be at risk.

However, according to the journalist from Riódioce, Miguel Ángel Vega, the life of Colonel was never at risk because the hitmen and cartel members continue to respect the codes which state that no one can touch the family; which would include Emma Coronel and his daughters.

Vega emphasized that during an interview with one of the operators of the criminal organization, commented that nobody messes with the old man’s wife, Referring to Chapo Guzman.

Emma Coronel on a visit to El Chapo Guzmán PHOTO

UNTOUCHABLE for the hitmen, in the “clutches” of the United States

Emma CoronelWithout the luxuries she was used to, she appeared before a judge to hear the charges brought against her by the United States Department of Justice. The ex-beauty queen was blamed for collaborating with Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán for drug trafficking and money laundering.

It should be noted that during his trial, Coronel was able to speak before declaring his sentence. That was the moment when he took the opportunity to ask for mercy so that he could return to his twins; However, they handed down a reduced sentence of 48 months in prison on the grounds that it was only a cog in the Cartel.

It should be noted that his judgment, the nine months that he has been imprisoned have already been added, so in 2024 he will be able to be released. Before knowing the Judicial failure, it was said that Colonel would have reached an agreement to obtain a sentence reduction, although the defense denied it.

The ‘narcoprincess’, did she betray Chapo Guzmán?

Mike Vigil, former head of International Operations of the DEA, explained to the chain CNN what are the implications that this sentence could have.

The specialist assures that Coronel’s case is “an atomic bomb” against the Sinaloa cartel, one of the most criminal organizations forts from Mexico in recent years. Colonel will receive his sentence this Tuesday.

Her arrest earlier this year came as a surprise in part because authorities had not taken steps to arrest her in the past two years, even after she was involved in the crimes from her husband. During Guzman’s trial in 2019, prosecutors said he helped orchestrate Guzman’s two escapes into Mexico.

Jeffrey litchman, said his client did not agree to cooperate with the federal investigatorsbut expected him to receive a statutory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison when he returns to court in September for the judgment.

