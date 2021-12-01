“Emma Coronel richer than ever and free”, assures Mhoni Vidente | Reform

“Richer than ever and free”, that is the prediction that the famous Mhoni Seer has for Emma Coronel after her sentence of three years and a large sum of money was announced in the United States.

In broaching the subject, Mhoni Seer indicated that it is not a crime to fall in love with a person from this world, but to be involved in business and that is why being the wife of the famous character, being in love, does not condemn Emma Coronel.

But she was the wife, she had two daughters by him, she fell in love with him, period … it wasn’t so much that maybe I spent the money.

The Cuban fortune teller assures that the partner of the famous Mr. Guzmán was prey to “a four”, a situation for which he ended up without his freedom in the United States and had to negotiate to be soon with his daughters.

Mhoni Vidente highlighted that she had spoken for 3 to 4 years that would be Coronel’s sentence, which she called the prediction fulfilled; However, he shared that it will be a long time less that the model and socialite will spend behind bars.

Photo: Alexandria Sheriff's Office.

They catch Emma Coronel because they give her a four in the United States, definitively … I had told them that they give her 3 or 4 years, they give her 3 fulfilled predictions, highlighted Mhoni.

Whoever obtained enormous fame thanks to programs like Hoy and Sabadazzo indicated in an interview that it would be in December 2022 that Emma Coronel would be released from prison, completely free and richer than ever.

Next December, Emma Coronel is a millionaire, richer than ever and free … She leaves in December 2022, she shared.

The theme of Emma Coronel He came out after talking about the current situation of the host of the Today Program Galilea Montijo, who has been greatly affected by what has been said about her about her appearance in the book Emma and the other ladies of the narco.

In the book, Anabel Hérnandez, its author assures that Montijo had a romantic relationship with Arturo Beltrán Leyva, a link that notably affected the image of the famous Televisa and affected her to the point of showing herself on social networks in the midst of tears.

Mhoni Vidente advised Gali “not to beat his chest” and tell the truth, indicating that it is not a crime to fall in love or be a couple with a person of this type, morally yes, but he does not go any further and stressed that Better not talk anymore and wait for the situation to cool down.