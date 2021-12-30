Some time ago, HBO Max announced that it would soon bring to its streaming platform a special titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts – 80%, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone – 80%. It will feature various actors from the series, including franchise stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. On the anniversary program, we will see the legendary trio together once again, among other important members of the cast, in a series of interviews and talks that will serve to pay tribute to the legacy that Harry Potter left in history. Now, just two days after its premiere, fans of the magical adventures of wizards are raving about it.

You may also like: Emma Watson reveals she planned to abandon the Harry Potter saga

In addition to the return of the three main actors, this special will bring other elemental performers to the saga, including Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Robbie Coltrane (Rubeus Hagrid) and Gary Oldman (Sirius Black). In new glimpse of long-awaited reunion, Emma Watson He talked about how he fell in love with one of his fellow Harry Potter set actors from his early days working on this hit movie franchise. The person to whom Emma is concerned is nothing more and nothing less than the interpreter of Malfoy, Tom felton. In the sneak peek, the famous actress breaks down the experience of what it was like to fall in love with her co-star and describes the exact moment it all started. His words were as follows:

I walked into the room where we were receiving tutoring. The task we had been given was to draw what we thought God was like, and Tom had drawn a girl with an upside-down cap on a skateboard. And I just don’t know how to put it, I just fell in love with him. He used to come every day and look up his number on the filming sheet, it was number seven, and if his name was on the filming sheet, it was a very exciting day. She was three years older than me and therefore she said, ‘You are like my little sister.’

Do not miss: Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts presents its first official trailer

It is true that the British actress has spoken numerous times on the subject in the past, however it is great to be able to witness the narration of this beautiful and youthful crush on camera, officially and with Tom felton present to give their part of the story. Of course, although the media has gone wild over the years thanks to the rumors that have circulated about these actors having a relationship, in the end none of the speculation was true, although Felton admits he was aware of the crush and became somewhat protective of Watson. Tom said the following:

I think I was in the hair and makeup chair and someone said something like, ‘Yeah, she had a crush on you.’ I became very protective of her. Yes, I have always had a soft spot for her and that continues to this day. There’s always been something that’s like, I don’t know, a bond.

There is no doubt that this special program will be a huge gift for all fans of the series. The interviews with the actors are expected to shed some details about the films that we are not aware of. In addition, it would be wonderful to know a little more about everything that the interpreters experienced on the film sets, such as their relationship with their companions and what they obtained at the end of that magical journey.

In case you missed it: JK Rowling exploits against activists for publishing her personal information but criticizes her on social networks

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');