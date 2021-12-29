The announcement of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts – 80% only served as proof that the franchise remains in the public eye and continues to be one of the most popular worldwide. Although there are many youth sagas that have reached the big screen, practically none managed to match or catch up with the famous story of the boy wizard. Although JK Rowling’s comments have alienated many of her fans in recent years, Harry Potter’s legacy remains intact. For Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint it also marked the beginning of their careers, but those trajectories could be cut much earlier than expected.

From the premiere of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – 80% the world went crazy with the characters and the promise of several installments. These young and unknown actors became such famous figures that they grew up in front of the cameras and under the constant scrutiny of the public, which is not easy at such a young age. Beyond the wealth the franchise allowed them to amass for years, the trio had the opportunity to improve their work with each new film.

This type of fame is not easy to carry and on more than one occasion the actors have spoken about how being part of the films affected their mental health, even when they admit that they are also very grateful for the opportunity. Years ago Rupert grint He even revealed that there was a point where he was not sure he wanted to continue acting, because the pressure was too much. Now we know that Emma Watson He also thought about resigning to lead a more calm and normal life, away from the followers and the cameras.

If you grew up with the Harry Potter movies then you had to read on more than one occasion than Emma Watson may not return to the saga. As the actors grew older, they realized that they had been too long away from those normal experiences for anyone their age, including school, so at various points it was said that the actress would leave Harry Potter. In the end, it never happened to be a rumor that was later clarified, but it turns out that it could be a reality, according to revelations from Watson herself.

In a new clip of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts (via IndieWire), a special set to premiere exclusively on HBO Max in January, Watson explains the reasons for considering leaving the series after Rupert grint will remember the matter:

Yes. I think I was scared. I don’t know if you ever felt you reached a tipping point where you thought, “Now this is forever.”

Grint acknowledges that throughout his time filming the movies he wondered what it would be like to abandon character and acting, to which Emma Watson answered:

Fame finally came home with force.

Daniel Radcliffe revealed that he also suffered a lot of anxiety from the pressure of starring in something so important and the three admit that they had never talked about it even though they had similar feelings. In another moment of the special, David Yates, director of the last Harry Potter films, remembers that the producer David heyman she came over at one point to tell him that Watson wasn’t sure she wanted to go back. In the end, the actress explains that the fans and how important the character was to them, as well as the help of her colleagues, helped her stay until the end:

No one had to convince me. The fans genuinely wanted him to succeed, and we genuinely supported each other. How cool is that?

At another point, Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the movies, states that Emma Watson she had a different pressure for being the only woman among the protagonists and the only heroine with whom fans could relate from the beginning of the saga. Similarly, the actor recognizes Watson’s talent and dedication to making the character his own despite all obstacles. Watson has taken her acting career in stride and it is not uncommon for her to step away from social media in order to do other things, including social work, although she has some projects on the horizon.

