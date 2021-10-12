Updated Tuesday, October 12, 2021 – 12:25

Reindustrialization will be through the ecological and digital transition, which also involves developing small nuclear reactors

French President Emmanuel Macron..

The French President, Emmanuel macron, has announced an investment of 30,000 million euros (nearly $ 35 billion) to reindustrialize France through the ecological and digital transition, which also involves developing small Nuclear reactors.

“The strategy for 2030 should lead us to invest 30,000 million euros to respond “to what can be considered” a kind of French growth deficit, “said Macron, when presenting his France 2030 plan six months before the presidential election of April.

When shelling out your plan, you follow the priorities of the European Union (EU) to turn the page of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus, the president regretted that France has “sometimes” made decisions “15 or 20 years after [sus] European neighbors “.

“We must increase the capacity of the French economy to grow through innovation,” especially to “finance our social model,” he added. Macron, in a speech before businessmen and students at the Elseo Palace with an air of electoral pre-campaign.

One of the main measures will be the investment of € 1 billion in small reactors nuclear, an energy widely used in France that does not generate greenhouse gases, but whose use to fight climate change divides countries and experts.

The countries of the EU pledged to achieve the carbon neutrality by 2050 And, in this sense, the French head of state wants France to become the “green hydrogen leader” in 2030, allowing it to “decarbonise the industry.”

Another objective is “produce by 2030 almost 2 million electric and hybrid vehicles”, stressed Macron, for whom this objective is achievable if there is “a real strategy of cooperation, especially between [los] big “French manufacturers.”

Agriculture is also affected by this plan of innovation and decarbonization, with 2,000 million investments, especially in the sector of robotics. France must “invest in three revolutions (…): digital, robotics and genetics,” he added.

Since coming to power in 2017, Emmanuel macron it has always advocated greater European autonomy at the industrial level, against rivals such as China, even advocating measures to protect existing knowledge and to boost innovation.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more