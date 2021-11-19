11/18/2021 at 8:31 PM CET

Garbiñe Muruguza made history for Spanish tennis by becoming the first player to win the title at the WTA Finals. At 28, the Caracas tennis player already boasts in her history of two Grand Slam titles (Wimbledon and Roland Garros) to which she now adds the teacher’s trophy.

Garbiñe Muguruza rounded up in Guadalajara (Mexico), a difficult year for tennis due to the consequences of the coronavirus that left the events without public at the beginning of the season and that caused alterations in the fixed calendar.

The Spanish tennis player, happy for the success that considered “special” for having obtained it at full maturity and in Latin America, he attended the . Agency on the way to the airport to resume his return to Spain and begin a period of rest after an intense course full of emotions.

Garbiñe prefers to win the title “which are tangible and you can take them home” to become number one, something he already achieved four years ago.

– Question: It was a crazy day, right?

+ Answer: “It has been a crazy week, really. It has been very intense; we already know that the Master is intense because each game is like a Grand Slam final. You play against the best with all the accumulated tension of the year, a great tension. You end up winning, everything is an accumulation of things that all now a well-deserved rest “.

– Q: Have you had time to rest something these hours?

+ A: “No way! I have not slept. We wanted to celebrate, with great emotion and others I think I will rest in a couple of days when my body relaxes and I notice that the season is over. Right now I am still very active “.

– Q: Do you usually sleep after games?

+ A: “He sleeps badly. If you play at night worse, because of the excitement, the nerves. It is very difficult to disconnect and fall asleep suddenly. If you are very, very tired sometimes you can but in general it always gets a bit annoying the night”.

– Q: What are the first images that come to mind in these last hours?

+ A: “Ugh .. The beach and a deck chair. Images come to me a bit of the whole year, what it has been, how exciting, and how difficult it has been especially at the beginning with those finals with that empty center court , without an audience. There has been a bit of everything. You have to remember that it was between bubbles and protocols, really hard. Although this end of the year has been more exciting, the first part of the year has been really a challenge “.

– Q: What does Mexico have? It’s magic for you, right?

+ A: “I think so, eh? The truth is that I’m very good at it. I think they are adopting me here. The public turns to me. It comes out very natural. Latin America is special for me.”

– Q: Have you realized what what you have achieved means for Spanish tennis? It has made history.

+ A: “It tells me a lot. It has been a great trophy, a great year and finishing it like this is in the best way and above all because of the history and what this tournament represents for Spain.”

– Q: When you arrived in Guadalajara, before the tournament, I was a bit on the lookout. I didn’t want too much pressure. When did you really realize that the tournament was a real possibility?

+ A: “The truth is, when I was able to qualify for the semifinals and say I have survived the ’round robin’ (group league). Because I started on the wrong foot and losing the first game was not the most appropriate. Later when I was in the semifinals I already saw that there were four of us left and who knows that if I stay strong and with confidence I can lift the trophy. But until then the truth is that I didn’t have them all with me. “

– Q: Does this triumph meet expectations in a difficult year?

+ A: “It has been, well, like every year, with an injury, a tournament that is going badly for you but in general it has been a very stable year. For me it has been the best emotionally also despite all the circumstances I have managed to cope better the bad moments and despite everything I have been able to play five finals and lift three trophies. It has been a success “.

– Q: What are the challenges you face now?

+ A: “I am looking forward to next year. I have managed to finish in a very good position. With confidence, with joy, in the top 3, with a super title … Well, continue with this inertia. In 2020 I already started very well but with the covid everything stopped and they kind of cut the inertia that I was carrying there a bit and in 2021 I wanted to recover where I left off and fortunately it was. And in 2022 try to continue in this way and continue raising large titles “.

– Q: Of all the titles that you have achieved, which one has been the most special, the one that you have enjoyed the most and of those that are missing, which one would you like to have more strongly?

+ A: “They have all been such special moments that it is difficult to stay with one. Each one has their special feeling. Man, Wimbledon was logically very special because it is in the cathedral of tennis. It is also true that this title tastes of glory because I am more experienced because she is the Master and for all of us who know tennis we know that the Master is the highest level tournament since each match is a final and, of course, it has also been in Latin America and for me it is a dream come true. “

“And regarding the objectives, all the great tournaments that I am missing, logically. It is the dream of every player, to complete that circle.”

– Q: The health of Spanish women’s tennis has been seen here that it is very good

+ A: “I am super optimistic. Not only with Spanish women’s tennis where Paula (Badosa), Sara (Sorribes) and other girls are behind, but also with men’s. With Carlos Alcaraz .. I think Spanish tennis He is always in the elite. It is clear that there are always cycles .. The god Rafa Nadal is unique but tennis is not lacking in Spain and there is an incredible quality “.

– P: Women’s tennis does not have a clear dominator. There are many applicants in each tournament. A few who lead and can win and young people who suddenly appear and take a title. The opposite of the male circuit. In your opinion, is what happens in the women’s competition better?

+ A: “I think it is positive. It is what it should be. Each competition fight to the fullest, each week you have to fight, fight with blood to achieve the titles. The time of Serena Williams, that dominance, is going to be very difficult let that abrupt domination return. And the boys thing is also very strange. The women’s circuit really reflects the pure competition that there is. “

– Q: To return to number one a goal?

+ A: “It is always a goal but the truth is I have to say that it was already a bit of being here and the fact of having already been in those positions relieves me a bit of the pressure of needing a number. What I like the most and what I prefer is to win titles, to win the trophies that you can touch, that are tangible and that you take home. The ranking is great and of course I will fight for that number one but of course my concentration is on lifting those trophies ” .

– Q: Now you have something in perspective or disconnect and that’s it?

+ A: “Disconnect. I don’t want to think about anything in the next few weeks just to enjoy this year, recharge my batteries because what is coming next year is also hard.”