A first-rate boxing night that includes an elite women’s fight in the framework of raising awareness to prevent breast cancer, the start of activities with an attractive amateur fight program, the setting in the sound of the charismatic DK Karen Fierros , all in the majestic headquarters that will be the Fairplay Club of Hermosillo, and with the international live broadcast on ESPN Knock Out, it will be the excellent combination that 2M Promotions, Zanfer and Golden Boy will present this next Wednesday, with public access complying the prevention and health protocols of the Hermosillo health authorities and the Sonora Box Commission.

The main dishes of the show will be three spectacular Super Bantamweight contests. At 10 rounds, Víctor “Spock” ​​Méndez (30-4-2, 22 ko’s) against Miguel Ángel Rodríguez from Veracruz (16-2-2, 7 ko’s). At 8 rounds, the darling of the fans, Eduardo “Koreano” Ramírez (18-1-3, 13 ko’s) against Alexis Ruiz Soto (13-7-1, 5 ko’s). And in a power-to-power duel, Alexis “Éxito” Bastar (18-1-1, 9 ko’s) against Baja California’s Israel “Azulito” Ramírez (13-1-0, 9 ko’s).

And the “cherry on the cake” will be the attractive 8-round flyweight women’s duel between the prodigal daughter of home and world championship contender Sulem Urbina (12-2-0, 7 ko’s), and the Mexican Tania Itzel “Zoka” García (6-6-0), a warrior from the ring who, last August, precisely won over the Hermosillo public with the spectacular fight she had against the two-time world champion, Montserrat Alarcón.

The doors of the Fairplay Club will open at 5:00 p.m., and the activities will start at 5:30 p.m., with an interesting program of amateur fights, where the prospects of different gyms in the town will seek to please the public and show that in the Sonoran boxing hotbed, there is great talent and a lot of projection.

Karen Fierros, the fashionable DJ in Hermosillo, will be in charge of setting the atmosphere with her music, her mixes and her beats, which has made a pleasant impression and resulted in a great experience for boxing fans.

Activity week

This Monday, the final press conference will be offered, where the details of the function will be announced and the protagonists will give their impressions regarding participating in “Boxing Wednesday”. The appointment is at the Orus Casino, starting at 11:00 am, and will be present, in addition to the star fighters, representatives of the Sonora Boxing Commission, sponsors and promoters.

The official acts of the official weighting ceremony, and medical check-up, will take place on Tuesday, starting at 12:00 hours, at the facilities of the host hotel, the Hotel Araiza Inn.

The function on Wednesday 20, at the Fairplay Club, will begin at 5:30 p.m., with the special attraction of the amateur fight program, although the fans will be able to enter the event venue from 5:00 p.m.

Access tickets can be purchased on the superboletos.com platform, and personally, at the venue itself, the Fairplay Club, as well as at Coliseo Boxing Club and Deportes Navarro.