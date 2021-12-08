

Personnel from a Spanish hospital were infected with Covid-19 despite having complete vaccines and antigen tests.

Photo: Matilda Wormwood / Pexels

Now that New Year’s Eve meals are the order of the day in companies, do not trust, because in Malaga, Spain, the Hospital employees attended the celebration organized by the company and a Covid-19 outbreak was recorded Among those who attended, he unveiled the López-Dóriga Digital site.

The Directorate of Public Health of the Junta de Andalucía, notified that after the event there are a total of 68 positives to Covid-19, which are part of the health personnel of the Regional University Hospital, who mostly belong to the intensive care unit.

According to the information, the Christmas meal among health workers took place on December 1, and At least 173 people attended, who had to undergo an antigen test before attending the celebration.

It is required that the workers they already had their complete anticovid vaccination schemeTherefore, all cases have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic.

As soon as the information was known, the hospital in Malaga carried out new tests on all the doctors, in addition to applying the usual protocols for this type of situation.

The massive contagion and the isolation of the infected, forced the hospital to mobilization of personnel from other areas to attend to the other patients of the health institution.

According to local information, the Spanish authorities continue to investigate the incident to determine responsibilities, if it is the case.

In Spain, infections by Covid-19 continue to grow in a generalized way with the subsequent hospital pressure, despite the fact that almost 90% of the population already has their vaccines, as reported recently by the president of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez.

You may also like:

Three doses of Pfizer vaccine could better neutralize the Omicron variant of Covid-19

Covid-19: the answers to the 5 most searched questions in Google about Omicron

South Africa Concern Over Increase in COVID-19 Cases Driven by Omicron Variant