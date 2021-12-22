Updated on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 – 17:04

The leaders of CCOO, UGT, CEOE and Cepyme are summoned in an extraordinary way first thing in the morning to evaluate their support for the labor reform that the Government wants to approve next Tuesday.

Representatives of employers’ associations and unions speak with President Pedro Snchez and Vice Presidents Daz and Calvio at the signing of the SMI in 2020.

CCOO, UGT and CEOE and Cepyme, the social agents that negotiate with the Government the labor reform have summoned their top executive bodies in order to endorse or reject what will be the first preliminary agreement on the text that they have been negotiating for 9 months and that must be in force by next January 1. The organizations meet this afternoon with the ministries of Labor, Economy and Social Security in a meeting in which the Government intends to start a validation of their proposals that will allow the reform and to approve it next December 28 in the Council of Ministers.

The Government’s commitment to Brussels for the receipt of 70,000 million euros in European aid is to have approved the labor reform for next January 1. The next Tuesday, December 28, will be the penultimate ordinary Council of Ministers and there will be one last opportunity on December 31 to reach the deadline.

Nine months after commencing, the deal could be produced in the middle of Christmas holidays, between the celebration of Christmas Eve and the end of the year. In principle, the negotiation that began in March should have concluded on November 15 to make room for a more relaxed process. But the differences within the Government around whether the proposal of the new labor framework should be a repeal – as Podemos included in its electoral program – or an update, put the agenda to rest.

The vice president Nadia calvio broke into the negotiations, making room for himself at the table that led Yolanda daz, Second Vice President and Minister of Labor. From that moment on, the Government’s proposal was reformulated and, from the second week of December and in the face of the threat that the talks would exceed the deadline and force the Government to approve a text that was not supported by all parties, lThe negotiations have been daily and marathon. Progress has been more than notable in the temporary nature of contracts, one of the workhorses of negotiation against employers. But nevertheless, other questions remain open, such as the new regulation of agreements in subcontracted companies, According to sources familiar with the negotiations.

Within the Government and throughout the negotiation, the difficulty is in selling as a “no winners or losers” deal. ina framework that is far from the promised repeal of the labor reform to the unions. Apart from these organizations, they will gain the weight lost in collective bargaining in the 2012 reform.

UGT has called for consultations tomorrow to its executive leadership in the Confederal Council of the organization, while CCOO has done the same with its Confederal Committee first thing in the morning. Both organizations will convey to the members of these tables the result of the negotiations that are taking place this afternoon, as confirmed by union sources. “The Government is pressing hard for there to be a preliminary agreement for next Tuesday and we are going to analyze it but these negotiations always rush until the last minute,” warn the same sources as they are going to shake off the pressure for an agreement.

On the side of the employers CEOE and Cepyme will meet with extraordinary character also first thing in the morning. Business organizations and all the sectoral groupings that comprise them have closely followed the conversations since the proposed reforms affect businesses unequally depending on the activities they carry out or the size of the companies.

The pressure with which Daz and the unions started the negotiations and the lack of response from the rest of the Government led to Antonio Garamendi, CEOE president, to establish direct contact with Brussels to warn about the drift that the negotiations were taking. At the same time, he made it clear that he would not sign a reform that would be contrary to the interests of businessmen due to the fact that the Executive fulfilled its commitments. In the last week, the position of the employers has been approaching the agreement, although sources familiar with the negotiations indicate that although the agreement is very close, it is not yet a reality. An idea that is replicated on the union side. The organizations will have the floor first thing in the morning.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more