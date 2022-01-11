Updated on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 – 18:00

CEIM requests that the period of sick leave be reduced to seven days among workers who do not present symptoms

The new wave of the pandemic, a consequence of the micron variant, has once again triggered the number of people infected by Covid-19. Along with these cases, the number of sick leave has also reached levels not seen in months, which has prompted various organizations to request that the discharge process be speeded up in cases without symptoms.

According to the latest Social Security data, throughout December 2021 240,011 discharge processes were started, with an average duration of temporary disability of 9.96 days. Throughout the year 2021 only in the months of January (636,260), February (360,677) and July (402,203) more processes were started. In addition, although it is true that the time that workers spend on leave has been decreasing for several months, it must be taken into account that the figure is conditioned by the non-completion of many of the processes that began in December.

The situation has meant, for example, that this Tuesday the Department of Education of the Basque Government had to replace 550 public education teachers who were on leave after having already made another 800 replacements for the start of classes on Monday, according to Europa Press.

Thus, from CEIM Confederacin Empresarial de Madrid-CEOE, it has been requested that the discharge of processes be expedited without symptoms given the “alarming increase in sick leaveIn a statement, the organization explains that the self-diagnostic tests have facilitated the identification of positives and, consequently, also discharge due to infection or close contact. development of severe symptomatology “, they clarify.

The negative consequence, CEIM points out, is that “it has increased more than 1,000% sick leave in the Community of Madrid in just one month “and this has implied a cost for companies” that pay for short-term temporary disability benefits and that have to suddenly reorganize almost daily “.

On the other hand, they consider that the collapse of Primary Care “prevents the necessary follow-up of the discharge” and this sometimes gives rise to “an undue duration of the same”, since the workers cannot obtain the discharge. For CEIM, the discharge process should be “expedited” for those who have tested positive in a self-diagnostic test and do not develop symptoms. His proposal is to simultaneously give discharge and discharge to seven days “except for those who after that period have symptoms that prevent work.”

Urgent measures

CSIF has also requested “urgent measures” to help some Health Centers that “are overwhelmed by the growth of infections between professionals and citizens.” In a press release they have asked for the procedures to be speeded up “with a single official document, without the need for the Family Physician to obtain the discharge.”

Its solution is similar to the one proposed by CEIM: to establish “a mechanism at the national level by which physicians They will process the registration and cancellation reports simultaneously in a single medical act. “

In this sense, they recall the paradox that supposes that the validity of the self-diagnostic test to consider an infection is not corroborated, but that it is necessary to resort to a professional to manage the discharge and discharge part without seeing the patient. “To these professionals they cannot be overloaded anymore, requiring them to carry out bureaucratic procedures, paralyzing the rest of the non-covid health care, already greatly diminished for two years “, they sentence.

The union has also denounced the “complete inaction” of the Administrations, which continue “without reinforcing the health personnel.” In your opinion, Madrid Primary Care “has gone from collapse to free fall” and people go to the collapsed centers because the average appointment is 14 days.

For its part, the Community of Madrid has proposed a modification by Royal Decree to simplify the management of temporary disability. “The accumulated over the weekend of the lowest self-test casualties given by the doctors themselves plus the discharges of last week has generated an activity above 30,000 and it cannot be that we have so much activity only from a bureaucratic point of view”, explained the Minister of Health of the Community of Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero placeholder image in statements to Onda Madrid. The regional government is committed to issuing the low and high part -seven days later- at the same time.

