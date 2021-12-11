

Next year will be accompanied by salary increases that can be around 4%.

2022 will bring salary increases for employees, at least as indicated by the latest Conference Board Salary Increase Budget Survey, in which the companies consulted indicated that plan to increase the budget for raises by 3.9% next year.

The 3.9% increase does not include any bonuses or other one-time payments that the company may offer and it would be the largest registered since 2008says the analysis by The Conference Board, in which it consulted 240 companies, most of them made up of more than 10,000 employees.

46% of employers cited the reason for offering higher wages, aims to attract workers in the face of labor shortages that is being lived in the country.

Gad Levanon, Vice President of The Conference Board, explained that when new hires are offered higher salaries, there is a “salary compression,” which reduces the gap in earnings between new hires and current incumbent or rank employees. higher.

“When more experienced workers feel that their salary advantage is no longer significant, can seek new jobs in the tight labor market, which leads to high job turnover of more experienced workers, “commented the vice president of the Conference Board.

“People who change jobs get a much higher wage growth than people who stay in the same jobs” Gad Levanon.

On the other hand, 39% of employers cited increases sThey will be granted in the face of the high inflation registered. And while inflation is typically not the main reason for employers to raise base pay, this year it has been too high to ignore.

Employers have changed their perspective during the year. In April, when the labor shortage was not as pronounced and inflation was not yet considered persistent, the consultancy asked them the same questions about projected wage costs for 2022, back then, they answered that they would only increase by 3%.

Lastly, Levanon noted: “Salary increase budgets may be adjusted upward in the coming months as more companies adjust their policies to take into account accelerating wages and inflation. “

