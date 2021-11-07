11/07/2021 at 10:58 CET

.

A total of 32 provinces in Spain already register a level of job above what they had before pandemic, with Almería and Castellón leading the way, surpassing their affiliation figures for February 2020 by 5.8% and 4.6%, respectively, in October.

According to the data provided by Social Security, the average membership, including the general scheme and the self-employed, in October of this year exceeded the figures of February 2020 in much of the Spanish geography, while in 20 provinces it is still below, with the Balearic Islands, with 5% fewer affiliates, at the bottom.

It is a classification in relative terms since in absolute numbers the list tops it Madrid, with 35,793 more affiliates in a market of 3.2 million employed persons, which represents an increase of 1.1%.

In those absolute terms, The Balearic Islands are also the last with 25,154 fewer affiliates and a total of 474,552 employed, a reflection of the hard blow of the pandemic on the islands.

The province of Las Palmas, with about 5,000 fewer affiliates, which is 1.2% below February 2020, and Santa Cruz de Tenerife, still with 2,700 fewer employed persons, which is equivalent to a difference of 0.7%.

In detail of the relative evolution, 15 provinces register increases of over 2% when comparing their membership figures for February 2020 with those for October 2021.

They are Almería (5.8%), Castellón (4.5%), Huelva (3.9%), Córdoba (3.6%), Granada (3.6%), Badajoz (3.5%), Cáceres (3.5%), Murcia (3.5%), Toledo (3.4%), Guadalajara (3.2%), Seville (3.2%), Cádiz (2.8%), Valencia (2 , 7%), Albacete (2.3%) and Tarragona (2.1%), in addition to the autonomous city of Melilla (2.6%).

Another 17 provinces registered increases of less than 2%: Cuenca (1.9%), Lleida (1.8%), Ciudad Real (1.8%), Huesca (1.7%), Jaén (1.5%) , Alicante (1.4%), Segovia (1.2%), Madrid (1.1%), Teruel (1%), Malaga (0.9%), Zamora (0.9%), La Rioja ( 0.8%), Soria (0.7%), Girona (0.6%), Navarra (0.5%), Salamanca (0.2%) and Barcelona (0.07%), together with the city autonomous community of Ceuta (0.9%).

León is at the same membership levels as in February 2020.And with less employment than before the pandemic, 17 provinces remain: Balearic Islands (-5%), Palencia (-2.87%), Burgos (-1.7%), Orense (-1.6%), Lugo (-1.1%), Las Palmas (-1, 2%), Valladolid (-1%), Santa Cruz (-0.7%), Guipúzcoa (-0.6%), Álava (-0.5%), Vizcaya (-0.5%), Ávila ( -0.2%), Asturias (-0.2%), Cantabria (-0.2%), A Coruña (-0.1%), Pontevedra (-0.03%) and Zaragoza (-0.08 %).

October ended with 159,479 more than average Social Security affiliates to exceed 19.6 million employed persons, the highest figure in the series, while unemployment fell by 734 people, the first drop for this month since they started. records in 1975.

Discounting seasonality and the calendar effect, employment grew by 102,474 workers compared to the previous month.

All the affiliation figures include ERTE workers, who at the end of October were 190,718 and account for 1.25% of the total of those 19.6 million employed persons throughout Spain.