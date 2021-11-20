CRISTINA DOLZ

The state company that manages the rescued highways and exploits the future toll roads (SEITT) multiplies its staff by 26 while Adif, Navantia or Hunosa slim down their workforce

Spain has a notable portfolio of public business entities and state mercantile companies that in 2020 employed 141,997 workers, a 5% more than five years ago, according to the Inventory of Public Sector Entities of the Ministry of Finance. The largest year-on-year increases in employment in this period occurred in 2018 and 2019, coinciding with the change of government, and halting with the arrival of the pandemic in 2020.

The company with the highest staff increase in the last five years is SEITT (State Society for Land Transport Infrastructures), what happens from twenty-one to 551 workers, which means multiplying by 26 its troops. SEITT, attached to the Ministry of Transport, is the state trading company in charge of the construction, operation and conservation of the state’s transport infrastructures. It is, therefore, the one that manages the rescued motorways as of 2017 and the one that will exploit the future toll roads.

Nevertheless, Correos continues to be the public business giant with a difference compared to the rest. In 2020 it employed 53,393 people a 6% more than in 2015, although in the last few years he has been losing career civil servants to unrequited pensions. This week CSIF has assured that Correos has 15,000 fewer jobs than a decade ago due to this reason, while the UGT and CCOO have demanded explanations in Congress from the president of the entity, Jos Manuel Serrano, about the “almost 500 million losses in three years”.

The general trend of employment in the public business sector is upward, but there are large state-owned companies that accumulate losses for various reasons. It is the case of Adif, the second state public company with more workers, and of Renfe Mercancas. Both registered, respectively, a decrease in their workforce from 13% and from 36% in the last five years, something the unions criticize.

Michelangelo Escolano, Federal Secretary of the Railway Sector of UGT, points out that in 2005 Adif had 4,423 more workers and that currently there is a problem of lack of personnel and aging of the workforce. “There is a scandalous lack of staff and the average age is above 55 years. We have not had public employment offers and now they have had no choice but to approve an additional replacement rate to solve it,” he explains.

PARADORES DESTROYS EMPLOYMENT AT THE TIME IT INCREASES REMUNERATION TO ITS MANAGERS

The state trading company Tourism Paradores of Spain registered increases in employment between 2015 and 2019, but in 2020 it reduced its workforce by 7% compared to the previous year as a consequence of the pandemic. It currently has 3,695 effective, the lowest number in the last five years, and closed its last annual accounts with losses.

“There is a big decline in 2020 because there were a lot of temporary staff and hiring has dropped. We have fewer staff now than after the 2012 ERE,” he says. Jos Manuel Garcia, CSIF representative in the company. Garcia criticizes the temporality in new contracts: many are 15 days and part-time, although they end up being extended by four or five months. “What is clear is that the hospitality professional with this type of hiring is leaving us and we are leaving a very old staff, with people who already have health problems and who have been working for forty years,” he explains.

In 2020, the year in which the workforce was reduced by 7%, Paradores reflected in its annual accounts a increase in remuneration to its administrators and senior management through salaries and per diems. When this information was published, the company explained that it was due to the hiring of a new Human Resources director in 2020 after the departure of the former director in 2019.

Navantia, a civil and military shipbuilder, has also lost a 28% its workforce since 2015 and its workers are immersed in an indefinite strike due to the traffic jam of the negotiation of the new collective agreement.

Although the worst situation among large public companies is Hunosa, a society dedicated to the extraction and exploitation of coal mines in Asturias that has lost 52% of its workers since 2015. The hole was accentuated as of 2018, when practically all the coal mines in Spain closed. and the company had to reconvert.

Hunosa defends diversification in energy services and the environment to reorient its activity, but the truth is that of the 1,436 jobs it had in 2015 now only has 692.

ANDALUCA AND CATALUA HAVE MORE PUBLIC COMPANIES THAN MADRID

According to the Inventory of State, Autonomous and Local Public Sector Entities published by the Ministry of Finance and Public Function, Spain has 1,994 public business entities and public commercial companies distributed throughout the national territory and attached to different administrations.

According to the inventory, 125 Public companies are classified as state-owned in the National Accounts, 338 as regional and 1,040 as locals. Also existing 133 public companies attached to various administrations and other 358 pending classification.

The territorial distribution of all these entities is unequal if only their registered office is taken into account, although companies such as Correos or Adif have offices and workers in most of the autonomous communities.

Andaluca, with 319 public companies, is the autonomous community with the most registered offices due to the weight of its autonomous and local public business sector. Catalua follows, with 265 entities also concentrated in these areas, and in third place is Madrid.

The Community of Madrid welcomes 67.2% of state companies, which adding the regional and local ones brings together a total of 157 entities. And on the opposite side are Melilla, La Rioja, Ceuta and Extremadura, with only three, seven, ten and 23 companies respectively.

