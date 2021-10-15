The Diputació de Girona has been the setting for the Official Presentation of the Empordà Challenge and Costa Brava Challenge, the last two tournaments of the Challenge Tour season that will be held before the Grand Final at Empordà Golf next October, and which will return to put the Costa Brava in the spotlight of world golf.

“Together we go further than alone”, stated Jordi Masquef, Sports Deputy and Second Vice President of the Costa Brava Girona Tourist Board, upon receiving Nuria Font, Director of Empordà Golf, Ángel Gallardo, Ambassador of the European Tour, Ramón at the Provincial Council. Nogué, President of the Catalan Golf Federation, and Javier Gervás, General Director of JGolf, promoter and organizer of both tournaments.

Gervás started by explaining its relevance: “There are two tournaments that will distribute € 200,000 in prizes each. 108 players will participate, of which 96 are the best players in the Challenge Tour ranking who come from more than 15 countries. It will have an important television coverage, of more than 100 hours of television that will be broadcast in more than 150 million homes in 20 countries, including the Nordic countries and the United Kingdom through Sky Sports. The golf course has received several visits from the Green Section of the RFEG, which is working with the Empordà Golf greenkeeper and it will be in magnificent condition to make them a success ”.

A golf course that has undergone important reforms that will put the best Challenge Tour players to the test, as stated by Nuria Font, Director of Empordà Golf: “For us it is an honor to host two tournaments in the Challenge Tour category, a step forward huge but also an exciting challenge, and we are very proud to be up to the task. In the last two years, Empordà Golf has made a 180º change in the course and facilities. We hope players enjoy these improvements that have been made. When we received Javier Gervás’ proposal, we assumed that it would involve a great effort and work against the clock, but we did not doubt it and we set out together with the Girona courses to position Girona as a top-level tourist and quality destination. Empordà Golf has an unbeatable design, innovative restoration and a very unique hotel, and it is the sum of everything the province offers that really enriches it. Our dream is for Gerona to become a golf destination as it is for cycling, a world reference, which is not something specific but, with the help of the Provincial Council, becomes a reference tournament in the European Tour ”.

Ramón Nogué, President of the Catalan Golf Federation congratulated all parties for the initiative and expressed his support stating that “We are at a critical moment, I come from the world of sports and Catalonia has always been the cradle of great athletes and we are losing it. . Therefore, the support of the institutions is essential to promote sport. As President of the Catalan Golf Federation, what pleases me the most is that unity is strength, and that there is unity between all the courses in Gerona. Empordá Golf is one of the best courses in Catalonia and Spain, a great golf and gastronomic destination. In Empordà they say that, ‘when someone comes, they come back’, and surely this is the beginning of more tournaments ”.

Ángel Gallardo, on behalf of the European Tour, assured that “the moment we are going through on the Tour is very difficult, the situation is complicated, tournaments have been canceled and for the professionals it is also being very hard. For this reason, I am very grateful for the support of the Provincial Council, the Federation and all those who have made it possible not only not to miss those weeks without a tournament, but also to come to Girona, to a course as impressive as Empordà Golf . I am sure it will be a success to repeat ”.

The Empordà Challenge, which will take place from October 13 to 17, and the Costa Brava Challenge from October 19 to 22, will have the support of the Challenge Tour, Empordà Golf, the Girona Provincial Council through the Costa Brava Tourist Board and Kyocera and the Royal Spanish Golf Federation.