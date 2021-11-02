En Hoy ?, Former VLA host would return to television | Instagram

Scandal! It has been revealed that a former host of Come the joy She has been invited to host the Hoy Program and not only that, but very soon she could return to Mexican television. The beautiful woman we are talking about is nothing more and nothing less than the television host, Vanessa Claudio.

According to Show Villain Alex Kaffie, Vanessa claudio was approached last July to be part of the Hoy Program, but not permanently, but as a guest host for a week. This happened after the beautiful television presenter resigned from Venga la Alegría to join the ranks of Suelta la Sopa on Telemundo and later, also leave this show program.

Apparently, Claudio would have rejected Hoy’s invitation to be part of the morning star of Televisa, since he was not seen in any broadcast, could it be that they wanted to test if it would be a better option than Tania Rincón to join the main conductors?

The truth is that although she apparently rejected the program hosted by Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo, Vanessa Claudio could soon return to Mexican television with a new project.

¿En Hoy ?, Former VLA host would return to television. Photo: Instagram.

It has been revealed, by Alex Kaffie himself, that the former host of Venga la Alegría is being contemplated to host the new reality show of Aztec TV, Everybody dance. However, the decision has not yet been made.

Many say that Todos a baile would mean a copy of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy, a reality show on the famous Televisa morning show that has had enormous success and raised the rating of Andrea Rodríguez Doria’s production.

In fact, many hoped that what Azteca would launch would be a singing program, since I want to sing! It was a great success within Venga la Alegría. This contest was also designated as a copy of the Hoy Program.

In I want to sing !, more than evaluating the vocal talent, the presentations, costumes and others were evaluated, which was what really attracted the public. This contest easily became a trend on social media and caused enormous controversy. The success caused it to be rumored that the reality show would be a separate program, totally independent of the morning.

So far, the transfer of talent from TV Azteca to Televisa and vice versa has been usual. The termination of exclusivities and such has caused actors and hosts to seek job opportunities with the highest bidder, forgetting about old loyalties.