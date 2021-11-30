After eight weeks of projection, for the first time, Venom: Carnage Liberado – 45% disappears from the top 3 of the Mexican box office. But, although it is no longer in the first places, it is to be recognized the stable path it had despite the unflattering critics. Now the one who has taken the crown with his weekend debut is Disney with Charm – 98%, the new animated film inspired by Colombian culture that presents a family surrounded by magic.

Coincidentally, the box office of Mexico and the United States are now quite balanced; Although the interest in the Venom sequel – 35% in the neighboring country had a significant drop, now both countries have a list of income headed by the same three films. It was reported yesterday afternoon that the animated film made $ 40 million, while Ghostbusters: The Legacy – 88% closed their second weekend with USD $ 35 million and La casa Gucci – 73% closed their long weekend with USD $ 21.8 million.

Although Ridley Scott’s film is in third place, it is important to recognize that its earnings are higher than the other two films due to the budget of each one, so it is on the right track. But now is the time to analyze the weekly impact of the Mexican box office and how the films that are on the billboard have developed. Of course, a family movie is going to have more viewers if parents and children go, while in dramas only adult audiences approach.

That said, the information Canacine shares covering November 22-28 positions Charm in first place on the list with $ 32.6 million and 498.3 thousand viewers; While Ghostbusters: The Legacy dropped to the second position and raised $ 23.5 million in its second week for a total of $ 84.5 million, in addition to having received 353.8 thousand new attendees to theaters and a cumulative of 1.2 million since its premiere.

The film starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, meanwhile, debuted in third position with $ 21.1 million and 245.8 thousand people during the screenings. Marvel, for its part, is in a comfortable fourth place for with $ 15.5 million in the last seven days and $ 295.2 million throughout its four weeks of projection; the week that just ended Eternals It received 232 thousand people in its rooms and a total of 4.2 million.

Resident Evil begins his career in number five: Welcome to Raccoon City – 39%, a new film adaptation about the popular zombie video games that would generate an entire franchise that starred Milla Jovovich since 2002. This reboot has not had the best impact or the best reviews, and so far it has grossed $ 12.7 million with 202 thousand viewers.

With your head held high Venom: Carnage Freed he has fallen to sixth position after a long career with an enviable stability for many. This week it raised $ 3.4 million for a total of $ 499.2 million during its entire stay on the card, and its new 61.3 thousand viewers around the country add up to a cumulative total of 7.6 million.



