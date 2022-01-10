Charm – 98% is the latest Disney animated film and is a complete hit on the Disney Plus platform. The great mouse company boasts a new success in its studies and everyone is talking about it, especially now that it has just won a Golden Globe. But not everything is honey on flakes for the history of the Madrigal family because, from According to new information from Variety, the film made its way to China and has become the latest Hollywood flop. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

The premise of Charm it is simple and very effective. It tells the story of an extraordinary family, the Madrigal, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house in a town located in a wonderful enclave called Encanto. The magic of the place has endowed all the children of the family with a unique gift, however, Maribe is the only member who was left without their corresponding ability. When Mirabel discovers that the magic surrounding Encanto is in danger, she decides that she, the only normal in the house, could be the last hope of her extraordinary family.

This January 7, Charm hit theaters in China, however, things are not turning out well. The information from Variety reveals that the animated film only managed to raise US $ 3.22 million in its first weekend, well below what was achieved in the United States. The information portal maintains that Charm it could reach up to US $ 7 million during its entire stay in China, which would make it a real failure for the study, at least in that country.

Although from different branches of Disney studios, Encanto is very similar to Coco – 97%, the other animated mouse film whose strongest bastion is Latin American representation. However, things were very different for Miguel’s trip to China, as the film became a success with US $ 189 million raised in 2017, popularizing Mexican culture in that country and filling the pockets of The Walt Disney Company. Of course, those were other times and the coronavirus pandemic that we now have did not exist. Even if Charm It takes US $ 216 million at the global box office, its most popular form of distribution continues to be through Disney Plus.

The success of Charm in streaming it can be seen in the numbers that their songs are doing on other platforms. Just take a look at the clip of “We don’t talk about Bruno”, probably the most popular song of the entire movie, with more than 52 million views on YouTube. Although her sister “Dos Caterpillars” was nominated for a Golden Globe this year, she recently lost to “No time to die” by Billie eilish in the category for Best Song in a Dramatic Film. More than its history, in which there seems to be no real conflict, the true jewel of Encanto is its musical section and the fans are celebrating it.

The magic of Charm continues to fill social networks, as well as the Disney Plus platform, a film that seeks to honor the best of Colombian culture, offering a diverse panorama in which Latin Americans can be represented in the United States, finally, the film is made for them. The large entertainment company continues its mission to tell stories about minorities, committed to diversity and inclusion.

