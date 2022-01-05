Once again, a Disney movie breaks the norm and demonstrates the importance of representation. Charm – 98%, which can already be seen on the Disney Plus streaming platform, portrays the life of a Colombian family that has magical powers, with the exception of Mirabel, who was born without the “gift”.

Through social networks, an image went viral because it shows an Afro-descendant child who felt identified with the character of Antonio. The photograph moved Adassa, a Colombian singer-songwriter who voiced the character of Dolores, and on her Twitter she shared a screenshot of the original Facebook post, where the importance of representation was highlighted:

This is Kenzo, he LOVES Antonio from #Encanto and feels represented ❤️ this image has gone viral! Thanks to my friend Kaylon for sharing this sweet pic of your Nephew with all of us! 🦋 @thejaredbush @ByronPHoward @officialravicc @WValderrama pic.twitter.com/R8SNAdD2FC – Adassa (@adassaofficial) January 3, 2022

Representation has become a very important topic today, and seeing this image reaffirms that reality. Many comments appeared on Twitter celebrating the new Disney movie. The medium Shadow And Cat, on the other hand, shared an interview they had with the choreographers of the film, Jamal sims Y Kai Martinez. The first said:

For me, it was an opportunity to work with our amazing directors Jared Bush, Byron Howard and Charise Castro Smith and the entire team. That was a big part for me, but even more than that was the idea of ​​bringing a diverse story to the world of Disney. [Eso] it was huge for me because I think that’s exactly what the world needs right now. And it’s about family. So all those elements for me were what got me.

Martínez, who is Colombian-American, said she was willing to work on the project since she learned it was a film about Colombia, and it was a great opportunity for representation. The results for Charm They have been very good, and this is a great example of the path that the studio should continue to explore, since its Latino audience, both in the United States and in Latin America, is immense.

You can see below some of the reactions of Twitter users:

Im glad people liked charm, especially Latiné folk but i also believe its a START. I want to see more media from actual nonwhite colombian creators … In the end Disney is still disney and we shouldnt expect them to give us proper representation – Clownfish 🐠🤡 (@toontitto) January 4, 2022

Two of my Latina students gushed over Encanto today and how they felt seen. One spoke about her Colombian family and how she cried because she had never seen her culture celebrated that way. Representation matters. Positive representations without stereotypes matter. – Jennifer Ansbach (@JenAnsbach) January 4, 2022

They really came through with the skin tones on #Encanto and I love it. How often do you really see darker tones if we’re being honest here? Representation truly matters! – 2022 (@lashelsummer) January 4, 2022

I must admit. Encanto isn’t my favorite Disney movie. BUT, Luisa! I Stan her, representation matters and I relate to her soooo much. Making this movie so much great for me – Calista Gonzalez (@calistagnzlz) January 4, 2022

Frobabies Matter… .. Representation Matters. 🤎 @justkah 🤎 # frobabies #enchantment https://t.co/BRYXyEAXge pic.twitter.com/Xzj9nl9p7G – FroBabies (@Frobabies) January 4, 2022

This is from the movie #Enchantment pic.twitter.com/FehfK2O3Hz – Black America Cares (@BlkAmericaCares) January 4, 2022

I’m watching Encanto for the second time and I can not get over how cute Antonio is. And then to see this on Facebook 🥰🥰 Representation matters! pic.twitter.com/DayVXEAaB4 – Er Go (@ meed429) January 3, 2022

Representation Matters !!!!! #Enchantment pic.twitter.com/PNc2QG6f0M – KimbologyPodcast (@KimbologyP) January 3, 2022

Watched Encanto like ten times over my holiday break and it got more beautiful every time. Representation matters! https://t.co/IOJ8Cu7k5A – Mo McElaney (@Mo_Mack) January 3, 2022

