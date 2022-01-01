

Ferreira led Palmeiras to win the Copa Libertadores for the second year in a row.

Photo: NELSON ALMEIDA / POOL / . / .

The Portuguese coach of Palmeiras, Abel Ferreira managed to end the hegemony that the Argentine Marcelo Gallardo maintained in recent years by being chosen as the best coach in America in 2021, according to the prestigious survey organized by the Uruguayan newspaper El País.

Ferreira, 43, led Palmeiras to win the Copa Conmebol Libertadores for the second consecutive year, something that also earned him a win this distinguished award that had been in the hands of Gallardo consecutively in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Abel Ferreira 🇵🇹 was elected Best DT in America ⚽️🏆 in 2021 in the traditional survey carried out by @elpaisuy. The coach of Palmeiras 🇧🇷 beat Marcelo Gallardo 🇦🇷 by just 6 votes. pic.twitter.com/zwykPhrHG1 – VarskySports (@VarskySports) December 31, 2021

In what was the 36th edition of this award granted by El País de Uruguay, 213 journalists from all over the continent participated and had to choose among the nominees: Abel Ferreira (Palmeiras), Marcelo Gallardo (River Plate), Lionel Scalini (Argentina National Team) and Tite (Brazil National Team).

Ferreira achieved first place in the election by obtaining 77 votes that represented 36%, while Gallardo ranked second, receiving 71 votes (33.5%). For his part, Lionel Scaloni had 20% in his favor and the Brazilian Tite closed with 4%.

The aforementioned recognition corresponds to one more category of the “Rey de Amérca” award, which was awarded for the first time in 1986 by the newspaper El País of Uruguay and since then the coach that has been chosen the most times is the Argentine Carlos Bianchi, in the years 1994, 1998, 2000, 2001 and 2003.

Other distinguished technicians who have received this award are the Argentines Carlos Salvador Bilardo, Alfio Basile, Gerardo Martino and Marcelo Bielsa; Uruguayans Luis Cubilla and Óscar Washington Tabárez; the Colombians Francisco Maturana and Luis Fernando Montoya; and the Brazilians Tite, Tele Santana and Luis Felipe Scolari, among others.

Regarding the category of footballers, the Argentine forward Julián Álvarez rose as the new “King of America” with 28% of the votes, while the Brazilian Tamires became the queen of the continent.