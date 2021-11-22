11/22/2021 at 16:06 CET

Sport.es

With the awards ceremony, the 69 Rally Costa Brava has come to an end after two intense days of competition. 13 sections and 175 kilometers against the clock that have been a real challenge for the more than 170 vehicles that have participated in this edition of the oldest rally in Spain.

The test has meant the closing of the season for the European, Spanish and Catalan historic rally competitions, being decisive for the outcome of all the championships at stake. Teams of 20 different nationalities have had the experience of competing in one of the most prestigious historical rallies in Europe.

Alex Romani, President of the RallyClassics Club: “It was fantastic to meet again one year and eight months later at the Rally Costa Brava. We have lived an extraordinary weekend, with a longer rally and with its epicenter in Girona, and the new location of the service park in Fornells de la Selva has been a great success. Furthermore, the new regroupings in Palamós and Santa Coloma de Farners have allowed us to bring the magic of classic rallies to more fans. From the organization of RallyClassics we only have to thank the 400 people who have made possible the 69 Rally Costa Brava and they have made it an unforgettable weekend & rdquor ;.

Results 69 Rally Costa Brava- FIA European Historic Rally Championship

With 41 vehicles entered in the FIA ​​European Historic Rally Championship, it was clear from the first leg of the rally that victory would not be easy in any of the four categories that make up this continental event.

Category 4 It had a high level of participants, among which the Dutch duo stood out from the beginning Mats van den Brand / Sander van Barschot (BMW M3), based on a fast and spectacular driving that led them to their victory in this category, ahead of their teammates. Pascal Perroud / Julie Amblard (BMW M3) and Antonio Sainz / David de la Puente (Subaru Legacy 2.0 Turbo 4WD). If not for a penalty of 1 minute for overtaking in a time control, van den Brand / van Barschot they would have been the fastest speed team in the rally.

On category 3 the Swedish team won Christer Hedlund / Ida Lidebjer (Ford Escort RS1800), while with identical mount, category 2 It was for the Galician duo Xesús Ferreiro / Xabier Anido (Ford Escort RS1800). The Melide Motorsport drivers were also the fastest speed team on the rally and they revalidated the victory in the Rally Costa Brava that they already achieved in 2014.

Finally, category 1 fell into the hands of Antonio Parisi / Giuseppe D’Angelo (Porsche 911S). The continental title that remained to be decided in this test, that of category 2, was finally for the Czechs Vojtech Stajf / Vladimir Zelinka (Opel Kadett C GT / E).

Spanish Rally Championship for Historic Vehicles (Speed)Xesús Ferreiro / Xabier Anido (Ford Escort RS1800) were also the fastest team among the CERVH Speed ​​cars, achieving victory in Pre 81, a category in which they had already been proclaimed state champions in 2021. Among the Pre 90, the fastest were Antonio Sainz / David de la Puente (Subaru Legacy 2.0 Turbo 4WD), position pending official results.

Among the Youngtimer they won Pau de las Heras / Gerard Alsina (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VI), while the title was decided in favor of Rafa Diaz / Xabi Petralanda (Renault Clio 16S). On category 5, victory for Allan Holly / Angel Manzano (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VI).

Campionat de Catalunya Ral·lis Vehicles Clàssics i Històrics (Speed)

Among the vehicles registered in the Catalan contest, Jordi Ventura / Josep Autet (Volkswagen Golf GTI) took the victory after beating more powerful vehicles, such as their immediate pursuers Thierry Marcobal / Justine Obrecht (BMW M3), with Rubén Cervera / Cristina Inés (Ford Escort RS2000) in third position.

Spanish Rally Championship for Historic Vehicles (Regularity Sport)

In the fastest of the CERVH regularity categories, Marcos Fernández / Adolfo Gónzalez-Almuiña (Ford Escort RS2000) were the most regular and also the most efficient, winning more than half of the disputed sections. Behind him they finished Santiago Campos / Javier Alonso (Lancia Delta HF Integrale 16V) and Jaime Carbonell / Enrique Carbonell (Ford Sierra Cosworth 4×4).

Campionat de Catalunya Regularitat Ral·lis d’Asfalt (Super Sport Regularity)

In the homologous test of the Catalan contest we are at the top of Jorge Villasán / Jordi Ibarra (Volkswagen Golf GTI), very constant throughout the test and thus surpassing Ramón Dalmau / Antoni Moragas (BMW 325i). The team Joaquim Gummà / Joaquim Turón (BMW 323i) took third place. All three teams were the most consistent in at least one stage throughout the rally.

Spanish Rally Championship for Historic Vehicles (Regularity)

In the regularity of the lower average, the classification was more than tight throughout the entire rally. Finally the experienced ones Carles Miró / Iván Matavacas (Porsche 911 SC) were the winners, after a tough fight with Francisco Martínez / Adrián Fueyo (Volkswagen Golf GTI), which with this result proclaimed themselves national champions of the specialty. They accompanied them on the podium Antoni Verdaguer / María Jesús Mora (Porsche 944 Turbo). Between the first three teams there was only 4.4 points of difference.

Campionat de Catalunya Regularitat Ral·lis d’Asfalt (Regularity Sport)

And in the Catalan discipline of low average regularity, they were again Carles Miró / Iván Matavacas (Porsche 911 SC) who took the victory, followed by Antoni Verdaguer / María Jesús Mora (Porsche 944 Turbo) and the Belgian team Kurt Declerck / Philipp Defreyne (Porsche 914/6), third by just 0.6 points compared to the second classified.

Many illustrious participants in the 69 Rally Costa Brava

This edition of the oldest rally in Spain has had the presence of great names in this sport. Pilots the likes of Maurizio verini, winner of the 1975 Costa Brava Rally, or Giorgio Schön, which commemorated their participation in the rally now 51 years ago, they did not want to miss the event.

Along with them were the French coach Jacques almeras, accompanied by a longtime co-driver like “Tilber & rdquor ;, as well as many Legend teams that have delighted fans with their spectacular vehicles. Also noteworthy is the growing female participation in the rally, which has had 4 drivers and 40 female co-drivers.

70 Rally Costa Brava: March 17-20, 2022

Next year the Rally Costa Brava will return to its usual dates in March, and it will do so to celebrate its 70th edition in style. This means that it will be the starting date for the European and Spanish historical rally competitions and will be held in just four months.

Soon the details of this anniversary edition will begin to be revealed, which will once again have Girona as the great epicenter of the event.