

New York’s yellow taxi drivers reached an agreement with the city today.

Photo: Michael M. Santiago / .

New York, Nov 3 (.) .- The yellow taxi drivers of New York reached an agreement with the city today, after 14 days on hunger strike, which will allow them to restructure the debt they incurred when buying their work permits for these iconic cars, and which led to nine of their colleagues taking their own lives in recent years.

“Two words: We win! Plus three others: Thank you New York ”is the message from the workers on their Twitter account, where they have told their stories with the debt, which for some exceeds $ 400,000.

The taxi drivers had proposed that the city, to which the Taxis and Limousine Commission that regulates the sector belongs, be the guarantor of the loans, which would be restructured to a principal amount of no more than $ 145,000, with monthly payments of $ 800.

Today, the city announced in a statement that Marblegate Asset Management, the largest lender to the “medallion,” as this permit is known by its form, will restructure the loans to be reduced to $ 200,000, of which the city will handle $ 30,000.

“Two words: we win! Plus three others: Thank you New York ”, they said. (Photo: Santiago / .)

That means that the workers will take care of the remaining 170,000, instead of the unpayable debt that they have dragged along for years and that led them to strike and others to kill themselves.

The city money will come from its $ 65 million Medallion Relief Program, which taxi drivers had rejected because they considered it negligible to reduce their debt if it was not accompanied by a restructuring and the city guarantee.

The terms of the new loan will include an interest rate of 5% and a repayment term of 20 years.

This restructuring will limit debt payments to $ 1,122 per month, also indicates the joint statement of the City Council and Senator Charles Schumer who had intervened in favor of the drivers.

After the agreement was known, a large number of drivers celebrated their great victory with their colleagues on hunger strike, just steps from the Mayor’s Office, where they have slept and raised an altar for their deceased colleagues.

The workers had the support of a large number of organizations and state congressmen, including Schummer, spokesman for the Democratic majority in the Upper House, who sent a letter to Mayor Bill de Blasio asking him to accept the taxi drivers’ proposal. .

According to Bhairavi Desai, executive director of the Taxi Workers Alliance, which represents 25,000 taxi drivers in the city, the agreement is “a new beginning for a workforce that has gone through so many crises and losses.”

“Today we can say that owner-drivers have obtained real debt relief and can begin to get their lives back,” he said.

I recommend you:

Yellow taxi drivers in New York have been on hunger strike for 8 days

· The City Council holds a hearing to analyze the debt crisis of the yellow taxi drivers in NYC

· New York blocks “unanalyzed” Revel plan to use Tesla electric taxis to compete with Uber and Lyft