The Venezuelan gardener Ender Inciarte, today signed a Minor League contract with the organization of the Yankees from New York for next season 2022 of the Major League Baseball – MLB.

The Venezuelan patrolman, will arrive next season in the Yankees organization, after agreeing a Minor League contract with the Big Apple team, this will be a new opportunity for Inciarte to show himself as the great player that he is.

Last season, Ender Inciarte, was released by the Atlanta Braves, and then signed a minor league contract with the Cincinnati Reds Organization, seeing action with their Triple A affiliate the Louisville Bats.

Will Inciarte be the next Brett Gardner?

Inciarte, he came to the Yankees from free agency, the Venezuelan is a proven player in the best baseball in the world, having the tools to shine when he has the opportunity and what better showcase to return than with the Yankees.

The Creole patrolman, has an extraordinary offensive capacity, as well as an excellent defense that has made him worthy of the Golden Glove award that he has in his individual palmares. He may not have the same skills as the experienced Brett Gardner, but without any problems he could make a place in the New York lineup with the MLB team.

Some data from Inciarte and Gardner

Gardner, offensively has connected 14,701 hits, hitting a total of 139 homers and a lifetime average of .256, in defense he has played 8287.2 innings as a left fielder and 5,026 as a center fielder, with a fielding percentage of .991

Inciarte was for three consecutive years in the top 10 of players with the most hits in the National League, which could allow the Venezuelan to make a space as the first or last bat in the Yankees lineup, as Gardner did.

Brett Gardner, has not yet guaranteed his stay in New York, since at the moment he has not signed any contract

Ender Inciarte statistics in 2021

In the games played in the Major Leagues, Inciarte, accumulated a total of 79 at-bats, connecting 17 hits, 11 runs scored, two homers, a total of 10 RBIs to leave an average of .215.

While in the Minor League he took 80 at-bats, hitting 21 hits, scoring nine runs, driving in eight, leaving an offensive line of .263 / .337 / .662.

For life in Major League Baseball

Ender Inciarte, during his entire stay in the Big Top has taken a total of 3,117 trips to the batting box, connecting 874 hits, scoring 446 lines, chartering another 263, stealing 118 bases, shooting 42 home runs to have an offensive line of. 280 / .333 / .716.

Playing in center field, which has been his favorite position in MLB, he has played a total of 5,514.2 innings, committing only 16 errors and leaving a fielding percentage of .991.

Author: Luis Cáceres

