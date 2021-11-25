11/25/2021 at 09:06 CET

Endesa will accelerate its investment megaplan to 2030 with planned investments of 31,000 million euros, which represents an increase of 22% compared to the figure estimated last year, according to the vision and update of the strategic plan presented this Thursday to the market by the group.

Of this investment bet of the energy company, 40% will go to increase the renewable generator park to reach 24,000 megawatts (MW), that is, 16,000 MW in addition to those in operation at the end of 2020. With this, production with clean sources will multiply by four to 48 terawatt hours and the proportion of emission-free peninsular generation will reach 95%.

Likewise, Endesa highlighted that the growth in renewables, together with the total exit from the coal business in 2027, are approached from a circular economy point of view.Another 40% will go to the distribution network, with 12,000 million euros, which will raise the regulated asset base from 11,700 million to 13,000 million at the end of 2030. The number of end users of the Endesa network expected will thus rise by 6%, to 13.1 million, from 11.7 million at the end of this year.

Regarding the commercialization business, Endesa X will absorb 4,100 million until the end of the decade. With this, the number of customers in the free market segment will foreseeably grow by 23%, reaching around 6.9 billion in 2030 -from 5.6 billion expected at the end of this year 2021-.

What’s more, the electrification of demand will also be boosted to reach around 40,000 electric vehicle charging points by the end of the decade. Likewise, the utility plans to have a base of up to 2,600 MW in demand management facilities.

Zero emissions by 2040

Similarly, in line with the announcement made yesterday by its parent Enel, the energy company will bring forward to 2040 the end of all its electricity production from emission technologies, which will make it a company with 100% of its production linked to renewable sources, and will abandon the commercialization of gas to all types of customers.

The CEO of Endesa, José Bogas, considered that with this update of the strategic plan, accompanied by a renewed vision for 2030 and a new key milestone such as complete decarbonisation in 2040, the group “wants to maintain its leadership in the Iberian market over the foundation of first-rate assets and successful management as a vertically integrated company. “

“The temporary advance from 2050 to 2040 to be a totally emission-free company is based on a solid portfolio of renewable projects that reaches 80 gigawatts (GW). We will accompany the achievement of this key milestone with a determined commitment to the electrification of the consumption, earning the loyalty of our customers by generating value for both them and the company, “he added.

7.5 billion in the period 2022-2024

With regard to the period 2022-2024, the planned investments of Endesa will amount to 7,500 million euros to continue boosting its growth in the Iberian Peninsula between 2022 and 2024.

Of these, a total of 3,100 million euros will be allocated to the development of renewable power, which will allow the commissioning of 4 GW of new clean power, of which 90% will correspond to solar plants and the rest to wind farms.

Thus, the group will reach 12,300 MW of solar, wind and hydroelectric power by the end of the plan, growing by 48% compared to the 8,300 MW with which 2021 is expected to conclude.

This growth in renewables will allow 92% of energy production in the Iberian Peninsula at the end of 2024 to be free of CO2 emissions, six percentage points more than at the end of 2021.