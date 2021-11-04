11/04/2021 at 08:29 CET

David Page

The large electricity companies redouble their offensive to deny that they are benefiting from the increases in the price of electricity and, on the contrary, they emphasize that the spiral of rises that the sector is experiencing is a blow to its accounts and weighs down its profit. Faced with criticism of receiving profits from the sky due to the tension in the markets, Endesa and Iberdrola counterbalance falling profits registered so far this year, according to El Periódico de España.

Iberdrola announced last week a net profit of 2,408 million euros between January and September, with a fall of 10.2%, and Endesa published its half-year results this Wednesday with earnings of 1,459 million, a decrease of 3.4% ( 14% in terms of ordinary income).

In both cases, the companies directly linked the declines in their results with the high prices of electricity caused by the rise in gas and CO2 emission rights. “These results are especially significant in the current situation, which does not benefit the company’s strategy or its income statement& rdquor ;, Endesa openly warned.

Both companies started shipping weeks ago letters to your large clients to convey the need to review the conditions of their contracts supply (or directly rescind them if they did not accept the changes). Some changes that the electricity companies linked to the high prices in the markets and to the reform approved by the Government and that initially was going to cause a billion-dollar reduction in the income of both groups (later the Executive has modified the regulations and the companies will get rid of clippings).

However, both electricity companies have highlighted in their respective quarterly results presentations that they have maintained prices to their clients with long-term contracts throughout the year and put the savings generated for consumers at 5,300 million euros in relation to what they would have paid if their contracts had been linked to the evolution of the wholesale market (3,300 million in the case of Endesa and more than 2,000 million for Iberdrola).

“In the case of Endesa, all of its own base generation, from hydroelectric, nuclear and non-regulated renewables, is sold in advance to cover fixed-price contracts with industrial and residential customers to prices much lower than those currently set by the pool. & rdquor ;, included the company controlled by the Italian Enel. “In this sense, 100% of the own base production of 2021 has already been covered with forward sales, a percentage that reaches 88% by 2022 at the end of September & rdquor ;.

The calm after the crash

The large electricity companies have maintained a pulse with the Government on account of the measures adopted to cushion the impact on the electricity bill of the rising cost of electricity. The companies have completely changed the discourse, and after the confrontation they bet again on cordiality and dialogue now that the modifications approved by the Executive to its previous reform will free them from the millionaire cuts that they were going to have to face.

“We are aware of the difficulties faced by many households and industrial customers due to high energy costs. And that is why we are open to dialogue with the Administration to find the most efficient solutions for this conjunctural context & rdquor ;, pointed out the CEO of Endesa, José Bogas, during the presentation of results to investors. “Everyone can be wrong due to lack of information and rectify is wise“Iberdrola said in a statement, which for weeks denounced the” legal insecurity “in Spain and stopped some projects, but now confirms that it will continue with all its investments in the country.

The Government initially estimated at 2,600 million in six months the total amount of what the electricity companies would have to return for the extraordinary benefits obtained in full spiral of price increases. Energy companies, on the other hand, argued that the cuts would amount to more than 5.5 billion euros due to the skyrocketing price of gas and electricity. After the regulatory changes, neither the Government nor companies formally offer figures on what the estimated figure is now, but the sector predicts that the impact will be very close to zero.

After the reform of the Government reform, companies will be able to avoid cuts in their income if they demonstrate – showing their contracts – that they sell the electricity they produce with nuclear, hydroelectric and some renewables at stable prices and well below the current exorbitant levels of the wholesale electricity market. And in recent weeks Iberdrola and Endesa, the most affected by regulation, have been arguing that all of its production in Spain is sold for installments and at fixed prices.

The exemption of the cuts would apply both to long-term contracts with fixed prices prior to the previous reform (approved on September 14) and also to agreements that are extended or extended with fixed prices and with a validity of at least one year. The Government believes that the new decree encourages energy companies to maintain unchanged agreements with its industrial customers.

The Ministry for the Ecological Transition, led by Vice President Teresa Ribera, gave in and ended up including in the regulation one of the great claims of power companies: that sales contracts between companies in the same group may also be exempt from the cuts. Iberdrola and Endesa ensure that all or almost all of their electricity production in Spain is sold to their own trading companies to supply it to end customers, and they do so at prices well below those of the wholesale market. If the Executive had left out of the exemptions to intragroup contracts, as initially intended, the millionaire cuts would have been maintained.