11/05/2021

On at 07:31 CET

David Page

Endesa alerts that a part of the plants renewable energy is having extraordinary millionaire income from electricity rise that could be used to contain prices spiraling upward. These are the facilities of the specific remuneration scheme for renewables, cogeneration and waste (Recore), which previously received aid in the form of first for their production and now have a guaranteed profitability linked to investment carried out, according to El Periódico de España.

These renewable and cogeneration plants are guaranteed a profitability of 7.1% for 25 years (for some that guarantee amounts to 7.4%) and every three years the income actually received with those insured by the electricity system is adjusted . At the end of the period, that will be the profitability that the energy facilities will obtain, but each triennium the income is calculated to adapt them.

The next adjustment is planned for the end of 2022, but Endesa demands that the calculation be advanced to this same year so that the extraordinary income received by Recore renewables due to the sharp rise in price in recent months can be used to cover costs of the electricity system and thus achieve lower the electricity bill of customers. Endesa was one of the major affected – along with Iberdrola – of the cuts that the Government proposed to extraordinary revenues from nuclear, hydroelectric and some renewables, but a clarification of the regulations will allow both companies get rid of the return of that income.

According to calculations made by several companies in the electricity sector, these revenues above profitability could amount to about 3,100 million euros until the end of the year and would climb to 7,400 million until next March due to the price increase foreseen until then by the futures markets. Extraordinary income that becomes liquidity for the companies that own the plants until the end of next year when these amounts have to be adjusted, but that Endesa (which has some renewable plants with this Recore remuneration scheme) asks the Government to use now to lower the bill.

“The solution to high energy prices may come from the contribution of renewable generation that has guaranteed reasonable profitability, but now it is receiving much higher income than that guaranteed by regulation, “said the CEO of Endesa, José Bogas, during his speech at an event held by the Fundación Seres on Tuesday.

“Recore generators are guaranteed a 7.4% profitability. For the period 2023-2025 an adjustment is planned to take into account what has happened in the previous period [desde 2019]. We ask that the adjustment be done now& rdquor ;, claimed Bogas, who argues that the adjustment would serve for these renewables to offer their production to domestic and industrial customers at stable prices of around 60 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), compared to more than 200 euros at which The electricity wholesale market has been maintained in recent weeks or the 154 euros that it has marked for this Wednesday.

The National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) published at the end of October new criteria for Recore renewable companies to develop a homogeneous accounting policy, given that some companies included in their accounts the deviations of the income in relation to the assured profitability and others did not. “The CNMV considers that, in general, each of the market deviations, positive and negative, should be recognized in the balance sheet,” the supervisor indicates in his note.

Meeting with Ribera

The Government does not acknowledge that it is evaluating this advance in the adjustment of the reasonable profitability of some renewables as an additional measure to those already adopted to contain the impact on electricity bills of rising electricity prices. However, the vice president and minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, convened last week the main employers of renewables and cogeneration to ask them for proposals and warn them that the sector also had to pitch in and help lower the receipt of the light in this situation of stressed markets.

Sources from several of the associations present at the meeting with the vice president (UNEF, APPA, AEE, Anpier, Acogen and Protermosolar attended) acknowledge that the use of this extraordinary income from the Recore plants is one of the options that is on the table, as well as the use of these renewables to give stability at the regulated tariff (called Voluntary Price for the Small Consumer, PVPC) and whose energy component is now directly indexed to the evolution of the volatile electricity wholesale market.

The Government has opened a public consultation to launch a reform of the PVPC to reduce volatility suffered by the 10.5 million customers covered by the regulated tariff. “We have proposed the reform of the PVPC to listen to all parties and it is not a bad idea that there are references [de precios] more stable & rdquor ;, explained a few days ago Teresa Ribera in statements to El Periódico de España. “We have received proposals that seek to alleviate this volatility with a basket of indicators that are combined or associated with the evolution of that part of electricity that has a reference associated with reasonable profitability, that is, the Recore. We are going to study everything & rdquor ;, acknowledged the vice president.