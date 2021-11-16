11/16/2021 at 08:55 CET

David Page

The billion-dollar cuts that the Government intended to apply to electricity companies are going to be almost nothing. The Executive approved in September a shock plan to cushion the impact on the electricity bill of the families of the exorbitant rise in electricity, which initially included a hacking of company income. But after a head-on clash with the sector, the government reformulated the regulations to exclude from the cuts those companies that demonstrated that they were not benefiting from the upward spiral in the electricity market. And they are beginning to show it by showing their sales contracts.

The Executive calculated that the companies would have to return about 2,600 million euros in six months due to the extraordinary benefits that he suspected nuclear and hydroelectric plants were receiving from the rise in the price of electricity. And the large electricity companies warned that the blow threatened to be up to 5,500 million, because the more the prices rose, the more they would have to return.

After the reform of the reform – approved with just a month of difference one and another by the Council of Ministers -, the global refund that the entire Spanish electricity sector will have to face is far from those billion-dollar amounts and will remain in just 200 million euros until March 2022, according to sources familiar with the figures of the affected companies.

First reduction

Red Eléctrica de España -the operator of the electrical system- is in charge of receiving the information with which the companies must show that they sell their electricity from their nuclear and hydroelectric plants with long-term contracts and with stable prices and with levels much lower than those currently set. the electricity market (which registers record prices due to the rising cost of gas and CO2 rights, when nuclear and hydroelectric plants are technologies that do not bear these costs).

Red Eléctrica has already communicated to the companies the results of the first round of contract reviews to be carried out each month. The system operator has confirmed to Endesa you will completely get rid of the clippings and that the impact on their accounts will be zero, after sending the documentation that proves that they have all their production sold at prices prior to the current rise. This is how the announcements of the Enel subsidiary are fulfilled during its last presentation of financial results, when it already predicted that the new regulations would not have any negative effect on its accounts.

From Iberdrola, for its part, ensures that it has had to face a reduced return this month -which does not quantify in detail- that it is the result of some adjustments to its operations and that it will only be applied in this first REE analysis.

Adjustments that are due, according to the company’s explanations, to the concentration of sales operations that go through the wholesale market to calculate the payment of taxes linked to production, and that will not be repeated in the following months. Iberdrola, which has been the company that has had the toughest strategy of confronting the Government to overturn the cuts, predicts that from this month the impact of the Government reform will also be zero.

Initially, the electricity company chaired by Ignacio Sánchez Galán had estimated the impact of the cuts at 113 million euros in its quarterly results only in the second half of September, but it already anticipated that it would correct that point to dilute it and leave it to practically nothing.

Hole in the system

The shock plan approved by the Government to cushion the impact on electricity bills of increases in the electricity and gas markets It includes strong reductions in the taxes applied to the electricity bill and the fixed part of the tariffs that will mean a sharp cut in the income of the electricity system.

To balance the accounts of the system and cover the broken billionaire caused by these measures, the Government adopted patches to inject money in an extraordinary way. On the one hand, it increased by 900 million euros (to a total of 2,000 million) the amount from the auctions of CO2 emission rights that can be used to finance costs of the electricity system. On the other, the Government intended to use the extraordinary income returned by the electricity companies for the cuts applied.

With the electrics getting rid of the cuts, the Government faces a millionaire mismatch in the electricity system accounts this year. A hole that in the whole of the year will end up around 500 million euros, according to the calculations handled by the companies in the electricity sector. A return to the sector’s deficit because the electricity system will not be able to cover all the costs it bears with the income it will finally receive after the tax cuts and charges applied, unless the Executive adopts other compensatory measures before the end of the year.