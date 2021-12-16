Updated on Thursday, 16 December 2021 – 17:50

The company definitively shuts down the two large generators at its Litoral de Carboneras plant as part of its transition process towards clean energy

Control room of the Litoral de Carboneras Thermal Power Plant in Almera at the time of Endesa’s disconnection of the main generation equipment after almost four decades in operation Carlos BarbaEFE

Javier Romero works for the Litoral de Carboneras Thermal Power Plant (Almera) since 1983: first he was employed in the construction of the facilities and later in the operating room, at the head of the control panel. This Thursday he was in charge of symbolically activating the shutdown of the screens from which the operation of the two generating groups of what was, until that moment, the last Endesa coal plant in Andalusia is supervised.

Carboneras is already less coal mining today than yesterday, because the plant that transformed imported coal into electrical energy through two powerful turbines has already numbered its days. Endesa plans to immediately undertake the demolition of the entire industrial complex, including the slender chimney of 200 meters high Y 19 meter base which has necessarily become an emblem of the coastal town of Almería.

Actually, the last time the two generator sets started was on the day October 18, and they remained activated until the 30th of the same month, burning the residual fuel that was stored. From then on, the plant is dedicated almost exclusively to treating waste and planning decommissioning logistics. And also to the management of an ambitious program to give a new use to the more than 1,788,547 square meters of industrial land that will be released, all of them in the municipality of Carboneras, which includes a port terminal where coal is received for almost four decades. The Futur-e Plan aims to minimize the social impact of the closure of an industry that maintains 120 direct jobs and a hundred more indirect ones.

The company is committed to the administrations to make a sustainable transition and to work actively in the search for projects that will guarantee new jobs. For this, a process has been opened, in which the Council, the Ministry of Energy Transition, the Port Authority of Almera, the Carboneras Town Hall and the University of Almera, to select initiatives that can be implemented in the assigned land. Today there is 14 projects presented by 10 different promoters, selected from more than 3,000 initiatives tracked, assures the general director of Endesa for Andalusia, Rafael Snchez Durn.

The failure of many other industrial reactivation plans in Andalusia inevitably flies over the well-intentioned speeches that almost always accompany the closure of a productive activity. Endesa offers the guarantees of a process that, for now, has already made it possible to resolve the recycling of employees on the payroll of the thermal power plant, between retirements and relocations in the company’s new renewable energy plants, according to the central director , Juan Luis Redondo placeholder image.

With regard to workers who are not Endesa’s staff but depend on the plant’s activity, the company has provided a plan of 400 hours training for some 400 people of the region. Endesa also intends to expand investment in clean energy in the province, with 1,500 megawatts of renewable power, mainly photovoltaic, which will compensate in some way for the 1,159 megawatts of power that the closed plant stops producing. This will involve an investment of 1.2 billion and the creation of 2,000 jobs during the construction of the facilities and 400 jobs in the operation and maintenance phase, according to the data provided by the company.

The sea of ​​plastic that today extends through the province of Almera, a world benchmark in greenhouse agriculture, will have to compete in some way with the extensive cultivation of solar panels, which the Junta de Andaluca wants to make a priority sector despite the reserves that the proliferation of parks is already beginning to generate in some environments due to its impact on the landscape. Sánchez Durn considers these fears unfounded: “It is not about tiling the field.” In fact, he assures, meeting the needs of the energy transition for the entire country will involve the occupation of no more than 3% of the territory.

The decarbonization process initiated by Endesa is now inalienable. And not only for a matter of environmental conscience but because the high price that producers pay for polluting (CO2 emission rights) has condemned plants such as Carboneras to not be competitive.

The Litoral plant, located at the gates of the Cabo de Gata Natural Park, and in the same municipal area as the controversial ghost hotel on the beach of the Carob, became the most polluting in Andalusia and one of the three most polluting in Spain. But, in 2014, a strong investment of more than 250 million euros allowed its adaptation to European regulations on industrial emissions. La Litoral could still have enjoyed a decade more useful life because it is a relatively young plant. But it is no longer economically viable, since the energy operator, which regulates which plants operate at any given time based on demand and environmental conditions, prioritizes energy generated through clean procedures, without emissions.

Before the Carboneras plant, Endesa had already closed the thermal power plants of Andorra (Teruel), Compost (Len) and is processing the closure of As Pontes (La Corua).

Since its commissioning in 1985, the Litoral Thermal Power Plant has produced more than 180,000 GW, that is to say the equivalent to the energy consumption of Andalusia during four and a half years. The May 31, 2022If the established deadlines are met, Javier Romero, who was born 60 years ago and has always lived in Carboneras, will definitively abandon control of the plant’s paintings and retire to dedicate himself to photography and visit his grandchildren in Barcelona. His image today pressing a symbolic shutdown button of the Litoral power plant has put a face to the unstoppable process of the transition.

