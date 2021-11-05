Strong cramps, heavy bleeding, even between periods, fertility and intestinal problems are some of the difficulties that endometriosis poses for women and the exercise of their daily activities. Some pains warn of the presence of the disease and they warrant a visit to the doctor’s office.

Why endometriosis occurs

Endometriosis is the growth of the tissue that normally lines the inside of the uterus in other parts of the female bodysuch as the ovaries, fallopian tubes, bladder, or intestines. According to the US National Library of Medicine, the exact cause of endometriosis is unknown, but its symptoms can disrupt everyday life for women. It is most common between the ages of 30 and 40.

Some risk factors for endometriosis They are a family history of the disease, menstrual cycles less than 27 days, heavy menstruation and for more than seven days and having had the first menstruation before 11 years of age.

Endometriosis pain and symptoms

A woman with endometriosis may experience various types of pain that could help a medical professional diagnose the disease. Among the most common are:

1- Menstrual pain.

2- Pain during sexual intercourse.

3- Pain after sexual intercourse.

4- Pain when evacuating.

Perhaps experiencing painful menstrual periods is one of the most common signs of endometriosis and also one of the most disabling for women. Colic occurs when the blood vessels in the muscle wall contract and prevent blood from reaching the uterus. Generally, this type of pain occurs days before menstruation appears. In some cases, these cramps can be so intense that they prevent women from carrying out their normal lives.

The best way to diagnose endometriosis is through a laparoscopy performed by a medical specialist. Treatment consists of anti-inflammatory pain relievers, hormonal therapy with birth control pills, and in some cases, surgery to remove tissue that has grown outside the uterus or even to remove the uterus, probably including the fallopian tubes and ovaries (hysterectomy).

