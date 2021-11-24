11/24/2021 at 10:05 CET

Sara ledo

At, Endesa’s parent company, has set the date business end of gas: 2040, to replace its thermal power plants (combined cycle) with new renewable capacity, as well as hybridization of renewables and storage, according to the Italian power company in its new Strategic Plan 2022-2024 announced this Wednesday. In Spain, combined cycles are the second type of generation by installed power with 26,250 megawatts, according to Red Eléctrica figures, of which 5,681 megawatts belong to Endesa.

The end of gas joins, thus, the abandonment of coal planned by the group for the year 2027 and is accompanied by a planned investment of 210,000 million euros until 2030 for speed up energy transition and thus advance its net zero emissions commitment in 10 years, from 2050 to 2040, both in direct and indirect investments, without resorting to any compensation measure.

“The decade of renewables begins. The next decade we have a new scenario for energy in sectors of the economy where electricity was something unknown. The decade of the electricity“, has announced the CEO of the Italian company that owns 70% of Endesa, Francesco Starace, during the presentation of the plan. Of the 210,000 million that it plans to mobilize in the next ten years, the utility will directly invest around 170,000 million euros, slightly more than 6% than the figure foreseen in its previous plan, mobilizing the other 40,000 million euros through third parties .

At period 2022-2024, Enel marks an investment effort, through direct investments, of about 45,000 million euros, with an increase of 12% compared to its previous ‘roadmap’, while it will mobilize another 8,000 million euros through third parties such as part of its ‘Stewardship’ business model.

Between the strategic lines there is the allocation of capital to support a decarbonized electricity supply; allow the electrification of customers’ energy demand; as well as taking advantage of the value creation of the entire value chain. In addition, the energy company foresees that the value created by the group for customers will lead to a reduction of up to 40% in its energy costs, in parallel with a reduction of up to 80% in its ‘carbon footprint’ by 2030.

Regarding the ordinary net profit For the next three years, it expects its earnings in 2021 to be in a range of between 5,400 and 5,600 million euros and grow to 6,700 and 6,900 million euros in 2024. Meanwhile, it foresees an ordinary gross operating result (Ebitda) in 2021 between 18,700 and 19,300 million euros, with growth to the range of 21,000-21,600 million euros in 2024. The group’s net debt will grow to 61,000-62,000 million euros in 2024, from 53,000-54,000 million of euros this year in order to finance its growth.