The Realengo It is a pedana of Crevillente (Alicante) that has 307 inhabitants and 65 homes registered. All of them will pay on their November electricity bill between 20 and 30% less. The reason is that they are part of a energy community or, what is the same, they have gone from being only consumers to producers and managers of its own electricity.

That is the concept of a figure that proliferates in Europe and that has arrived with force in Spain where, according to the Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving (IDAE), an energy community is a entity formed by partners (neighbors, SMEs or even city councils) “based on open, voluntary, autonomous and controlled participation by the partners located in the vicinity of their own renewable energy projects”.

In Europe there are 1,800 self-consumption communities in Germany, 700 in Denmark and 500 in the Netherlands. On Spain there are already thirty projects underway, a third of which is in the Valencian Community, although a national legislation has not yet been developed that protects them beyond the European Directives on Renewable Energies and Electric Markets.

The community can be formed promoted by a city council, by neighborhood communities or even by companies in the same industrial area. The only limit is that the collective self-consumption facilities are located within a radius of 500 meters. The Estimated savings ranges between 20 and 40% because electricity distribution networks are not used., which reduces costs and taxes, and during the day the energy that is produced is consumed.

At night, the option is to use the kilowatts that have been stored in batteries. Due to their high cost, there are communities that choose to install them and others that go online. Although most communities size their photovoltaic installations to their consumption, surpluses can be produced with which the needs of families in the municipality in a situation of energy poverty are covered or they are marketed to third parties.

The energy community of Crevillente is called Comptem, it is the first cell for collective self-consumption. It is promoted by the City Council itself and the Enercoop Group, whose origin is the Cooperativa Elctrica Benfica San Francisco de Ass, which was born in 1925 to create a distribution network that would supply the textile sector for the production of carpets when the companies do not see it profitable to bring the light to a town that today has 30,000 inhabitants, 95% cooperative members. Like Enercoop, it is a distributor and marketer, but also a generator of 30% of the energy that the municipality needs, through its photovoltaic and hydraulic installations. Light is cheaper there.

In El Realengo they have taken another step. In a municipal plot where sports and recreation facilities have been located, they have installed a 600 square meter roof of solar panels with the capacity to generate 180,000 kWh per year, which will cover andl 50% of the pedana’s energy needs.

In addition, Comptem is part of an experimental project that combines collective self-consumption technology with medium-scale energy storage, the Merlon project, which has a contribution of 300,000 euros of the 400,000 investment made. The rest of the cost is borne by the cooperative members, allocating a percentage of the discount they receive on their invoice to the amortization of the infrastructure. In other cases, such as the community promoted by the City Council of Abenjar (Ciudad Real) and RenoWa, a fee of five euros is paid to become a member and receive savings estimated to be around 40%.

The idea of ​​Enercoop is to be able to launch three new communities before the end of 2021, with the use of public (schools, medical offices, municipal offices …) or private roofs, weaving “bee panels” with the objective that by 2030 “50% of the municipality’s energy is generated in the community”, They explain from the cooperative.

Saving the bill is not just a concern of families. Especially serious is being the rise in electricity prices for industries, They are also beginning to explore the benefits of energetic communities.

The Association of Entrepreneurs of La Safor (AES) and the Federation of Associations of Entrepreneurs of La Safor (FAES), both based in Ganda (Valencia) have constituted the Polgono Alcodar Energy Community, one of the first initiatives in Spain to implement this model of collective self-consumption of renewable energy in an industrial area.

The goal is to design a global strategy for the entire industrial area, which includes more than 200 companies, with the participation of all those who wish it. Overall, it is planned to reach an installed power of 8.8 MWp, which is the largest project of its kind currently underway in Spain.

For this, they have the participation of Sapiens Energa, a Valencian cooperative expert in this model of collective self-consumption, which has already promoted five projects of energy communities in municipalities of the province of Valencia directly, which has another six in process and which advises the councils that want to promote them.

One of their collaborations goes beyond urban supply needs. As in the case of industrial estates, Sapiens Energa has taken a further step and together with Transicin Energtica Solar (Tranesol) are promoting the figure of the Agrovoltaic or Agro-photovoltaic Renewable Energy Community, a model that makes it possible to make cultivation or livestock farming compatible with the implantation of a renewable energy generation plant.

The first project, Picassent Solar, to be built in late 2021, is to allow rrecover the soil of a pig farm that had not worked for 40 years to install 11,000 square meters of plates in height, with up to 4 meters in height in some areas, so that tropical fruits can be planted under them. With this installation, farmers and some 500 users -homes and SMEs- who are within a coverage radius of 50 kilometers from the installation will be supplied, in addition, a cut of 1,920 tons of CO2 emitted into the atmosphere will be achieved.

These investments in the Valencian Community, which have multiplied by seven in just one year, have been possible thanks to the aid promoted since IValencian Institute of Business Competitiveness (IVACE) that reaches two million euros and that receive a new boost with European funds.

