“It does not make sense to have an outstanding refrigerator in energy rating, in a home that fails in efficiency”, evidenced Isabel Pardo de Vera, Secretary General of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda in the forum on Sustainability and decarbonization in the real estate sector, held by Acciona and El Mundo on December 15.

This contradiction reveals how the old -and polluting- Spanish housing stock represents a stumbling block in the struggle for sustainability. A pending task of great importance that the public administration and private companies intend to tackle in the cut-off time for the fight against climate change.

About this shared goal they discussed Andrs Pan de Soraluce, CEO of Real Estate Division, Manuel Fonseca Gallego vice president of the Sustainability and Architecture Association, Luis Cabrera. Director of Sustainability & ESG of CBRE Spain and Carolina Rocto, Vice President of Asprima, in a debate that was opened by Pardo de Vera and moderated by the journalist from EL MUNDO, Victor Martinez.

From the administration, the problem of sustainability in housing is perceived as one more gear in the urban transformation experienced by cities. In this way, a sustainable home will be sustainable as long as urban mobility or the city’s energy consumption is also sustainable. The ultimate goal would be, according to Pardo, to generate “cleaner, more livable and friendly” urban spaces, since “sustainable housing is useless in a city that is not anchored to the same sustainability goals.”

To achieve this goal, the Government and the European Union have broken the piggy bank. In fact, from the private sector they have assured that the funds “are the only problem that there is not,” said Luis Cabrera. According to the general secretary of the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, the total investment in housing amounts to 5,520 million euros, of which some 4,420 million will be used for residential rehabilitation and construction of social housing. To this will be added the ICO lines for the rehabilitation of homes, with a fund of up to 1,100 million euros. This rehabilitation plan is the fundamental pillar of Spanish policy in terms of improving the sustainability of housing.

From the government they trust that they are up to the task, and given the solvency and size of the project, they trust that the plan should be a success, “if all the agents that have to do with this are aligned.”

Pedagogue to raise awareness

“Our sector produces almost 30% of emissions without including construction. But we talk more about transport, airplanes, energy and even cows before the real estate sector”, analyzes Andrs Pan de Soraluce. “Heating and cooling account for 56% of the emissions of cities. What is happening is that the sector is affecting climate change, which is generating atmospheric processes that are affecting cities and consequently affect the sector itself. in a reciprocal effect “.

What goes wrong then? Experts agree on the need to develop effective and pedagogical communication strategies that educate a sector “that is not only not prepared, but is not aware of it”, as Pan de Soraluce has pointed out.

Andrs Pan de Soraluce, CEO of Real Estate Division

But this awareness must also be extended to users “absolutely confused”, describes Manuel Fonseca. The vice president of the Sustainability and Architecture Association also appeals to education from school as a tool for the population to integrate the values ​​of sustainability in their ways of life. Since, as Cabrera emphasizes, users still do not have sustainability on their list of priorities when buying a home.

“For now, what is working best is word of mouth,” says Fonseca. Especially when it is health that is put at the center. “When you explain to them that the famous molds will not come out with the rehabilitation, there you touch their chord,” he says. In addition, Andrs Pan de Soraluce advises to emphasize the economic advantages of renovating homes. “An efficient home reduces between 30% and 70% of energy and a 40% of water consumption. This is a saving for the user’s pocket, but it also has an impact on the appreciation of the home, “he trusts. Nothing less than” between a 10% and 20% of the value of the house “, according to the estimates of Luis Cabrera

It is about going “beyond” the sustainability certificates, converted into “mere procedures” for Fonseca and with standards “not particularly demanding” for Cabrera, who denounces that “They do not attack the energy performance, nor how those buildings behave in terms of carbon footprint emissions “.

Manuel Fonseca Gallego vice president of the Sustainability and Architecture Association

But awareness also requires communication of the opportunities that are being provided in this context of recovery. This includes rehab grants that many homeowner communities ignore and are often slowed down by slow bureaucracy. Also all plans included in the 2022-2025 Housing Plan. “Opportunities that if we do not take advantage, will pass” warns Pardo de Vera.

Recover productive fabric and qualified workforce

In the eyes of Carolina Roca, vice president of Asprima, there are three challenges that hinder achieving sustainability objectives in the real estate market. On the one hand, the subsidies not collected by a bureaucracy that, as the secretary general of MITMA herself recognizes, sometimes “becomes impossible.” For this, Roca proposes alliances with the banks that generate “bridge financing” to speed up the processing of these funds and that the subsidies arrive on time, thus preventing the neighbors from being demotivated. Second, the need to create a “rehabilitation agent” that opens a “new line of business and makes a turnkey for rehabilitation”.

Carolina Roca, Vice President of Asprima

Behind these objectives, lies the greatest challenge: “recovering the productive fabric of construction.” An open wound since the 2008 real estate bubble burst, in which “construction companies were the weakest link,” Roca identifies. This has generated a “lack of manpower to undertake the projects that are demanded in the future.” And that, as the director of operations of CBRE Design Hub points out, “requires a professional specialization”.

“Those who really have the necessary training and care are those small subcontractors that all large companies or industrialists hire,” adds Carolina Roca. The same ones that did not survive 2008 and that are now necessary to face the challenge of sustainability. The few that survived after that financial tsunami “have no intention of growing,” Roca warns. “Don’t be a fan of the sustainability of the sector, no matter how much we tell you that 300,000 homes have to be rehabilitated in Spain.”

For this reason, “part of the solution is to protect the construction SMEs, so that they become the foundations of this productive fabric and work again”. Otherwise, industry experts predict that the problem will worsen as soon as retirements do not have a replacement for young people.

Access to housing for young people

On the table of the debate held last Wednesday was also access to housing for young Spanish people. A recurring problem in which all the agents present highlighted the role played by youth unemployment. For Luis Cabrera the options are clear: “either we increase their purchasing power or we reduce house prices. One of two.”

Luis Cabrera, COO of CBRE Design Hub

For her part, the vice president of Asprima criticizes that “for 10 years we have not had housing policies in Spain.” It differentiates the housing needs of the most disadvantaged income from those of the young and middle income who, while working, cannot access a house at market prices. A 60% of the population, according to their estimates. To this broad segment of the population, Roca determines, social housing or protected housing should be dedicated.

However, since the bubble burst, “no autonomous community has been able to meet the objectives of protected housing”. And he emphasizes that it is a question that escapes the political color of the day. “Last year Andalusia did not qualify any protected housing. In Madrid something similar happens. We did not reach 5,000 in the entire national territory”, denounces Carolina Roca. And he concludes: “you cannot eradicate a housing policy management system that has worked without having a plan B.”

