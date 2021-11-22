11/22/2021 at 12:49 CET

.

The increase in energy prices has caused the annual rate of inflation of the eurozone score in september its highest level since 2008, according to data published this Friday by the community statistics office, Eurostat.

The first preliminary estimate announced today places inflation at 3.4% during the ninth month of 2021, four tenths of a percentage above the August figure.

Since September 2008, when inflation in the nineteen countries that share the euro reached 3.6%, such a high percentage has not been detected.

The new data confirm the upward trend in prices in recent months, as inflation has gone from 1.9% in June to 2.2% in July, to 3% in August and, finally, to 3.4% in September.

A year earlier, in the ninth month of 2020, inflation was in negative territory, with a 0.3% drop in prices caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

By components, energy recorded the highest annual rate during the ninth month of 2021, since it went from 15.4% in August to 17.4% in September.

“Energy prices bring inflation above 3% in September in the euro area. A temporary increase that should be kept under observation,” wrote the European Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, on his Twitter profile after the publication of the data.

The rise in the price of energy has been constant since June, when inflation in this area was 12.6%. In July it reached 14.3% and in August, 15.4%. In contrast, in September 2020 the indicator fell 8.2%.

The rise in energy prices

Given the rising cost of electricity, the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, has decided to include this issue at the next European summit on October 21 and 22, according to his spokesman, Barend Leyts, on Thursday.

Spain had requested that the debate on energy prices will be included in the next leaders’ summit.

Leyts noted that the current rise in energy prices occurs “during the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seriously affected our economies and societies,” and whose “impact of the aftermath” continues to “be felt by many families.” .

Those high prices, he continued, are putting “a strong pressure on the purchasing power” of citizens.

“In the short term, we must focus on the immediate concerns of our households, industry and SMEs. This is, first and foremost, the responsibility of the member states. But we have to discuss how the EU can help,” concluded Michel’s spokesman. .

The rise in energy prices has also crept into the agendas of the Eurogroup, the Council of the European Union, the European Parliament and the Commission for next week.

After energy, the largest increase in amounts over the past month was in non-energy industrial goods (from 2.6% in August to 2.1% in September), followed by food, alcohol and tobacco ( from 2% to 2.1%) and services (from 1.1% to 1.7%).

The general price increase does not seem transitory

The president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, assured on Wednesday from Lisbon that “there is no reason to believe that this price increase will not be transitory”, although she pointed out that they monitor “very carefully” the impact it may have.

By country, the highest percentages of inflation were found in Estonia (6.4%), Lithuania (6.3%) and Slovakia (5.1%).

On Spain, the indicator reached 4%, seven tenths more than in August.

Among the rest of the major economies in the euro area, the inflation rate in Germany reached 4.1% year-on-year in September, the first time it exceeded the 4% threshold since 1993, when the record of 4.3% was recorded.

In France, according to Eurostat, the rate increased three tenths between August and September, to 2.7%, while in Italy it increased five tenths, to 3%.

The annual rate of underlying inflation, which excludes the effect of the prices of the Energy and fresh food Being the most volatile, it stood at 1.9% in the euro area, after having reached 1.6% in the eighth month of 2021.

Eurostat will publish the complete and revised consumer price index data for September on 20 October.

The eurozone is not the only area where prices are rising, as inflation in the United States is at its highest levels in a decade.

Despite the fact that in August annual inflation fell by one tenth, to 5.3%, it has been above 5% for three consecutive months.