Klopp’s Liverpool mess at Old Trafford has capitalized on the entire hangover from the football weekend in England, and rightly so. Manchester United fans have reason to be concerned. However, the week started with news that perhaps should not only worry the Red Devils, but all of England.

The BBC broke the news: Arsenal have signed a 4-year-old boy for their quarry. They have read it correctly: 4 years. The news, being striking, ran through all the national and international portals and media. The original article counted as Zayn ali salman, nicknamed “The little Messi”, was a London boy who played for his neighborhood team with children twice his age, and still was capable of being better than the rest until his talent came to the eyes of an Arsenal scout, who did not want to waste the chance.

The most difficult thing is to find an explanation for the coverage that was made of the news from the English public medium. They recorded a three-minute mini-documentary, with statements from the four-year-old himself, his father, the coach in the neighborhood team, and even the Arsenal scout, more than proud of having been able to recruit such talent.

“That boy did things that were inappropriate for his age, so I called my contact at Arsenal. When I said I was four years old, my contact didn’t believe it. We quickly went to talk to his parents and we booked him “Stephen Deans, Arsenal scout, said proudly. Not happy with it, the boy’s father appeared in the video to affirm that “since he was born we knew he was a special child.”

Is hard to understand what kind of favor do you do to a 4 year old Involving him in an industry as voracious as football, used not only to destroy talents, but also to generate traumas in kids who are not prepared to experience that kind of pressure.

In England, the talents of the big quarries sign their first big contract at the age of 16. A contract that means so much money that not only many families can depend on it, but agents and representatives strive to attract players as soon as possible and also collect their commission in these firms. A terrible vicious cycle, which has already had terrible consequences.

This week marked a year since the tragic death of Jeremy Winsten, a former Manchester City youth squad who committed suicide at the age of 17 after suffering a deep depression generated, in part, by not having met expectations in football. A dramatic example of which, if you wanted to take notice so that it does not return, exhibitions like that of Zayn Ali Salman should not even exist.