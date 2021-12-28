12/27/2021 at 18:36 CET

.

England will not take new restrictions before 2022. British Health Minister Sajid Javid announced that your government will not impose additional restrictions before the end of the year, as Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have done.

England registered this Monday 98,515 cases of coronavirus in 24 hours, while it reached the maximum number of infections during the pandemic on Christmas Day, when they were detected 113,628 cases, as reported by the Government. Statistics on the spread of the virus in the country as a whole have not been updated during the holidays and will provide a complete picture of the situation as of Wednesday, the first working day after Christmas.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a working meeting with his top medical and scientific advisers on Monday and has for the moment postponed a decision on whether to impose new restrictions. “As we enter the new year, of course, we will value if additional measures are needed, but there will be nothing more until then, at the very least, “Javid told the media, who asked citizens to” remain cautious “during the celebrations in the coming days.

In England, number of people hospitalized every 24 hours increased by 20.7% In the seven days leading up to December 25, while in London, the area where the omicron has spread the fastest, the number of patients admitted with covid has grown by 45% in the last seven days.

The health system registered 143 deaths by covid this Monday in the whole of the country, while only three deaths were registered on Sunday and none on Christmas Day.