With Apple Fitness + officially released in Spain, these are the best accessories you can buy to get the most out of Apple’s virtual gym.

Apple Fitness + is now available in Spain. The Apple exercise platform that comes as a complement for users of an Apple Watch, has hundreds of exercise programs of all kinds, including stationary bike, treadmill or rowing machine.

But most of the sports available can be done without machines that are usually expensive or found in a gym.

If what you want to do is sports at home and you want to have the basic products to cover all your needs, keep reading because this interests you.

To do sports in Fitness + you only need an Apple Watch and an iPhone, iPad or Apple TV to play the classes.

Some classes require equipment, such as dumbbells, a yoga mat, or strength equipment. But there are also other accessories that you may need to be able to use this service more comfortably.

The basic: Apple Watch

Apple Fitness + is a monthly payment service not only exclusively for iPhone users, but also exclusively for Apple Watch users.

Being an exercise and health supplement, it is fully integrated with the system you have to count calories, steps and all your daily movements.

You can buy any Apple Watch from Series 3, but these are some of the cheapest Apple Watch you can buy to use Fitness +.

To listen to the classes: AirPods

AirPods Pro for € 209 at MediaMarkt

If you don’t want to wake up in the middle of the neighborhood while doing sports with Fitness +, since classes tend to be quite noisy with screams from the coaches and electronic or very lively music, Apple headphones are a perfect accessory.

The second-generation AirPods, with the original design, now only cost 139 euros at Amazon.

You also have the AirPods Pro with the new MagSafe charging case (with the alignment magnets) for 279 euros at Amazon. But you have the best offer in MediaMarkt for only 209 euros.

You can also buy the third generation of the AirPods, with a design similar to the AirPods Pro, for 195 euros in MediaMarkt and also in Amazon.

Support for iPhone and iPad

Support for all kinds of gadgets such as tablets, mobiles or eBook readers. Adjustable in height and angle that even engages to take up less space.

If you want to use this service with your iPhone or on an iPad, no matter the size, you will need to have it at an adjustable viewing angle to be able to exercise while looking at the screen.

The best solution is to get a stand that offers you the ability to change both the height and the viewing angle. Also, if it supports the weight of an iPhone or an iPad, so much the better.

The Gritin Adjustable Stand It is one of the most popular on Amazon right now with more than 8,100 reviews.

It only costs 9.59 euros on Amazon, a price on sale considering that it usually costs 13.99 euros.

To watch on your TV: Apple TV 4K

If you want to watch Apple TV series on your television, this is undoubtedly the best option. It also includes access to apps from other platforms such as Netflix or HBO.

If you are looking to do sports in front of the TV with Fitness + you have two options, one is to have a Smart TV compatible with AirPlay 2, which is usually available in models from 2019 from Samsung, LG and Sony.

Another solution is to get an Apple TV 4K, the player with streaming applications that includes AirPlay 2 to be able to see your classes on the big screen.

The most recommended model is the 32 GB Apple TV 4K since it is one of the cheapest, it has compatibility with 4K video and it also has the new redesigned remote. It costs 199 euros on Amazon.

It is also available on MediaMarkt. In FNAC it is on sale for 194 euros, as it happens in PcComponentes, where you get it for 194.99 euros.

If you don’t mind that it only supports high definition in Full HD, the 32GB Apple TV HD is slightly cheaper, only 159 euros.

Yoga mat

Glymnis yoga mat for € 19.99 at Amazon

The yoga mat is an important product to use in both yoga and Pilates classes. But not only in these activities.

If you are going to do HIIT or core exercises, a mat will help keep the ground from being so hard while offering grip.

The Glymnis yoga mat It is available in six different colors and the cheapest, in blue, only costs 19.99 euros.

It has a 6mm thickness, a textured front and a wavy-patterned back for improved grip and does not move.

Dumbbells

Active Forever 1-3kg Dumbbells at Amazon

For some exercises present in Fitness + you will need dumbbells. The good news is that it is not in all classes and you can always choose the right weight based on your strength.

If you are looking for a starter kit just to exert some resistance in your arms, this kit of 6 dumbbells from Active Forever is cheap, only 49.99 euros. Count on 1kg, 2kg, and 3kg dumbbells.

