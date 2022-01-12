01/12/2022 at 07:00 CET

What better way to face the semifinal match of the Super Cup between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid than knowing that you have found a job? Enjoy this sweet moment, thanks to the job offers generated during the sales season. According to Adecco’s forecasts for this campaign, during the months of January and February recruitment will increase by 7.5%, driven by traditional commerce but, above all, by electronic commerce, due to new consumer preferences and uncertainty of the sixth wave of coronavirus. Specific, contracts will go from 164,055 signed in 2021 to more than 176,000 expected by 2022. In this way, the fall of 7% registered a year ago in the same commercial period is reversed and the recovery trend started during the ‘Black Friday’ and Christmas campaigns of 2021 continues.

Types of offers and demanded profiles

Changes in buyer habits in the last two years as a result of the pandemic have also modified job offers and hires are now focused on e-commerce related profiles. The companies will hire between January and February personnel dedicated to the distribution and preparation of shipments, such as packers, warehouse workers, carters or last-mile workers.

Despite the fact that e-commerce will star in the sales season, according to Adecco’s estimates, physical trading will also require staff for that period, although the volume of recruitment will be lower than in the past. The profiles demanded by physical commerce correspond to commercial promoters, store assistants, cashiers, and personnel for perfumery, toys, cosmetics or electronics. The customer service or sales force areas will also be strengthened.

Check it out in the following selection of job offers.

CASHIER / TEXTILE STORE TEULADA

– Fixed-term contract.

– Part time – indifferent.

Do you like customer service? Do you enjoy direct contact with people? Would you like to work part-time? An important company in the retail sector seeks to incorporate into its team a cashier for a textile store located in Teulada. Experience in retail or supermarkets and availability of own vehicle will be valued.

Functions:

– Cash payment.

– Customer Support.

– Perchado.

– Product replacement.

– Order in warehouse.

– Store maintenance.

* People with disabilities: It will be necessary to have an official Certificate of Disability equal to or greater than 33% issued by the competent public body.

CASHIER / TEXTILE STORE TEULADA

DEPENDENT / 12 HOURS / WEEK WITH DISABILITIES for Fuengirola

– Part time – indifferent.

We select a clerk for a business located in CC Miramar in Fuengirola. We need you to have some previous experience in customer service and if you have English we will value it positively. Availability is required to work on weekends.

DEPENDENT / 12 HOURS / WEEK WITH DISABILITIES for Fuengirola

PRODUCT ASSISTANT (TEMPORARY) for Alcobendas

– Fixed-term contract.

– Full time.

From Adecco we are selecting a Product Assistant for the headquarters of an important multinational located in Alcobendas.

Your main functions will be:

– Support the Product Manager in defining the types of use in the construction of the range

– Support the Collections process in the organization of the information to systematize and execute the communication process with the providers, monitor the implementation and its results.

– Assist and inform the different channels, Suppliers and other Departments involved in the process of construction, sale of solutions / range and resolution of incidents related to the market.

– Collaborate in the management, review, analysis and consolidation of the information of the products and solutions to be incorporated in the Commercial Operations, ensuring its quality

– Guarantee the correct management and application of the merchandise agreements, reflecting the purchase conditions in Gestachat, ensuring the correct management of billing to the supplier.

PRODUCT ASSISTANT (TEMPORARY) for Alcobendas

ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT / LOGISTICS for Torrelles de Llobregat

– Fixed-term contract.

– Full time.

Do you have experience in administration? Would you like to work in an important company in the transport / express courier sector? If so, keep reading!

The company is looking for staff with experience in administrative tasks. Your main functions will be: Attention and mediation to the franchisee via telephone and mail, administrative management (control of service compliance, subscription requests …)

A 3-month temporary contract is offered through Adecco, with the possibility of renewal. The schedule will be in the afternoons from 12:00 to 20:00, Monday through Friday.

ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT / LOGISTICS for Torrelles de Llobregat

TELEOPERATOR / SALES – AFTERNOON FROM MONDAY TO FRIDAY for Valladolid

– Fixed-term contract.

– Part time – afternoon.

If you think that the customer comes first and you love sales, at Adecco Valladolid we want to meet you.

We offer you:

– Temporary contract with the possibility of incorporation.

– Full or partial day (20, 30 or 39 hours from Monday to Friday).

– Fixed salary + commissions (you will see how your payroll grows with your achievements).

– Training by the company in product and sales technicians so that from day one you achieve your goals.

TELEOPERATOR / SALES – AFTERNOON FROM MONDAY TO FRIDAY for Valladolid

CLIENT RETENTION AGENT for Fuengirola

– Indefinite contract.

– Full time.

Do you want a job with an INDEFINITE contract and with the possibility of development and stability? Do you consider yourself a communicative and proactive person? Do you have experience in retaining value-added services? At Adecco Málaga we are looking for you.

CLIENT RETENTION AGENT for Fuengirola

ECOMMERCE – DIGITAL MARKETING for Malaga

– Fixed-term contract.

– Full time.

Our client is a relevant business established in Malaga, being a benchmark in the luxury sector and official distributor of the brands it represents. For the new incorporation we are thinking of a person with training in marketing and advertising (university degree, higher degree and / or master), with previous experience in the digital environment, preferably e-commerce. Valuable experience in the luxury sector. A high command of English is essential.

ECOMMERCE – DIGITAL MARKETING for Malaga

ORDER PREPARER for Alcalá de Guadaira

– Fixed-term contract.

– Full time.

At Adecco we are looking for experienced order preparers. Have you handled PDA? Are you skilled with references? Do you consider yourself an active person? If the answer is yes and you are looking for a new job opportunity, we want to meet you.

ORDER PREPARER for Alcalá de Guadaira

TELEOPERATOR / CUSTOMER SERVICE for Zaragoza

– Fixed-term contract.

– Full time.

At Majorel, the leading Contact Center in its sector, we seek to recruit professionals for the customer service department.

You will carry out tasks of receiving and issuing calls in order to give the client the best service, resolve their incidents and solve their doubts, as well as commercial offers according to the services that the client has contracted within a company that will offer you great possibilities for development .

TELEOPERATOR / CUSTOMER SERVICE for Zaragoza

TELE OPERATOR / FULL DAY for Madrid

– Fixed-term contract.

– Full time.

From the Adecco Group we are looking for telemarketers with call issuance functions for an important company dedicated to the Contact Center sector, located in the center of Madrid. Do you have experience in the telemarketing sector? Have you ever made a phone sale? This is your chance.

TELE OPERATOR / FULL DAY for Madrid

WAITER / WAREHOUSE- LOOSE DAYS (ALOVERA)

– Fixed-term contract.

– Full time.

Requirements to apply for the vacant position:

– Have your own vehicle to be able to travel to the workplace.

– Certificate of operator.

– Availability of immediate incorporation

What functions are you going to perform ?:

– Preparation of orders and help to load them in trucks destined for their subsequent transport.

– Reading of packages.

– Location of merchandise with electric or manual pallet truck, among other tasks that are required within the warehouse.

– Contract is offered to cover vacations.

WAITER / WAREHOUSE- LOOSE DAYS (ALOVERA)

WAITER / WAREHOUSE for Alcalá de Henares

– Fixed-term contract.

– Full time.

Requirements to apply for the position:

– Experience in logistics as a warehouse worker in tasks related to shrinking, sealing, palletizing, assembly of cardboard boxes and manual pallet truck handling.

– Have your own vehicle.

– Total and immediate availability.

What will your duties be ?:

– Shaping and palletizing of merchandise.

– Tasks related to shrinking, sealing, mounting of cardboard boxes and handling of hand pallet trucks.

WAITER / WAREHOUSE for Alcalá de Henares

TEXTILE HANDLER (ALCALÁ DE HENARES)

– Fixed-term contract.

– Part time – indifferent.

What will your duties be ?:

– The replacement, relocation, dubbing and blistering of clothing.

– Ability to organize and work in a team.

TEXTILE HANDLER (ALCALÁ DE HENARES)