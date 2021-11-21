11/21/2021 at 11:58 CET

Valencia Basket has announced through an official statement the decision to promote Enric Carbonell to assume the General Management of the Club as of January 1, 2022. Until that date, Carbonell will begin a process to know in depth the different areas and departments that are part of the Legacy Project of Juan Roig.

In this statement, the Board of Directors thanks Paco Raga, Honorary President of the entity, “the effort and dedication that he has developed in the management of the Club since last September, when he provisionally assumed the position of General Director that he will continue to hold until the end of 2021.

For his part, Enric Carbonell, who was born 34 years ago in Valencia, has been with the entity for almost two years now. He joined the Club last September 2020 after passing through the Trinidad Alfonso Foundation and until now he served as Director of Operations and Processes, being the main person in charge of the events organized by the Club in the hands of the different national institutions and international of the world of basketball.

Carbonell In statements to the club’s official media, he thanked “having the opportunity to lead such an exciting project for both the fans and the city of Valencia, the Valencia Basket Club. A project that, thanks to the work and talent of all those who have been part of the entity, has not stopped growing in 35 years. All of us who are part of this Club have great challenges ahead, which are united in a single objective: to excite the Fonteta, its workers and our Patrons Juan Roig and Hortensia Herrero& rdquor ;.