Enrique Peña Nieto would end up in the hospital this end of the year | AP

In a foreign hospital! This is how the former President of Mexico, Enrique Peña Nieto, ended the year 2021, according to some media. It is said that the cause of the former president and who was the actress’s partner Angelica Rivera ended up in a hospital was cardiac arrest.

According to Dael Quiroz of Arguende Tv, some media would already be handling the information that Enrique Peña Nieto the year ended quite seriously and his condition was such that he ended up being admitted to a hospital.

So far there has been no one to deny or confirm the information or to give more details about how the events occurred and what would be the current state of health of the former president.

This bad news joins the rumors that the model Tania Ruiz would have ended her relationship with Enrique Peña Nieto, news that has been in the headlines of shows since last Sunday.

They assure that it was the same famous Mexican model who unleashed the rumors of the separation of the former president and also that it has already been approached by various media in order to confirm or discard the news; however, Tania Ruiz would have been reluctant to share a reaction in this regard.

It was a message that the famous 34-year-old shared on social networks that sparked speculation, since in the same message that “some people left”, indicating that sometimes much less is received than expected and thus giving To understand that his relationship with someone would have ended, many immediately thought about his romantic relationship with the president.

The girlfriend of Enrique Peña Nieto, until proven otherwise, shared an extensive message along with a photograph in which she looks really beautiful, from a heavenly place and with a nice beach hat.

God does not want you to leave this life without having really lived it, without having really been you. Some people left, not all people are friends, and many times we expect more than we sometimes receive. But that’s if you can be sure that those who stayed with you are real, wrote the model.

The followers of the beautiful Tania focused more on how beautiful she looks and wishing her a Happy New Year than on what her words really meant; However, social networks were not silent and speculation began immediately about the possibility that it was a message about Angélica Rivera’s ex.