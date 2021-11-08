In the world of soap operas, the voice of Enrique Rocha it was unique. Deep and mesmerizing, it captured attention from the get-go, a detail that made the actor a well-known villain in television stories. Unfortunately, that voice faded on November 7 in Mexico City, at 81 years old. In social networks, the sensitive death of the Mexican remembered by soap operas such as Dos mujeres, un camino, Amores verdaderos, Rebelde or El privilegio de amar was confirmed.

© GettyImages

His remains were watched over by his closest relatives, friends and colleagues, who were present at a wake in Mexico to say goodbye to the renowned actor.

It was his employee, Óscar Espejel, who confirmed the death of Enrique Rocha; However, he did not give more details of what would have happened, although it turned out that it was a heart attack. A news that several figures of the show immediately replicated to say goodbye to him from a distance.

The last goodbye to Enrique Rocha

With a 56-year artistic career, Enrique Rocha worked with a wealth of television talent. His colleagues and celebrities who had the opportunity to meet him in the workplace, said goodbye to him through social networks. Christopher Uckermann, who was her son on the soap opera Rebelde, wrote: “You were always a great person with a great heart. I remember your kindness and great sense of humor with all people. I remember our good talks before going on stage. May that pleasant energy continue in the skies. Thanks friend”.

© GettyImages



Dulce María, also the protagonist of youth history, noted: “Goodbye, dear Rochón. I will always remember our intense talks, your advice and stories that always had wisdom and humor and your ‘wiskol’. We love you and we will always remember you. A hug to the sky”. While Anahí wrote: “How fortunate to have met you! Goodbye, dear Rochón ”.

The queen of soap operas, Victoria Ruffo, joined the virtual farewells: “RIP the great Mr. Enrique Rocha, wonderful human being!”. AND Sylvia Pasquel He expressed: “My Rochón. Your departure leaves me very sad, I pray to God that he has you in his glory while I carry you in my heart. Thank you for everything we share, I love you very much. Applause and kisses to heaven! My condolences to his entire family, a very strong hug ”. Rest in peace.

