Once again, a piece of news that has saddened and at the same time impacted the world of entertainment in Mexico, is the departure of the first actor Enrique Rocha, recognized for his roles in Mexican soap operas, for playing villains.

Enrique Rocha was 81 years old, unfortunately no more details have been shared about what happened, it is expected that relatives or in any case the National Association of Actors, better known as ANDA, share information.

The person in charge of sharing the news was Óscar Espejel, employee of the actor, originally from Silao, Guanajuato, Mexico, born on January 5, 1940.

Enrique Rocha began his career in 1963, he had the opportunity to participate in a total of 33 Mexican soap operas the first of them was “Guadalajara en Verano” in 1965, the last one he recorded in 2018 was called “Me Declaro Culpable”.

In addition to participating in melodramas, Rocha had a broad acting career, she also participated in 38 films, in some of them she dubbed as in the Jungle Book and which by the way was the last one she recorded in 2016.

The actor He was characterized by having a serious and deep voice like the Cuban actor César Évora, which is why he also took the opportunity to record Once Upon a Time, a series of short stories that included some classics.

As is customary on social networks, especially on Twitter, the news about the actor’s departure immediately became a trend, in the microblogging service we have found 3,717 tweets about it so far.

According to a publication shared by Joaquín López Dóriga, they affirm that the career of Enrique Rocha It started with “You have a very good voice.”

Without a doubt, the actor, in each of his appearances as a villain in a telenovela, became the most hated in all of Mexico, there is no doubt that he was excellent in his roles to date, he is remembered by some melodramas, we will list some below:

Two women, a Rebel path Wild heart The ways of love Italian girl comes to marry The privilege of loving

Several Internet users regret his departure and have written nice comments dedicated to the family, about his early resignation, some photos of his appearances in different soap operas have also been shared, the most prominent was Rebelde.

Enrique Rocha will undoubtedly be one of the people fondly remembered, not only by Internet users but also by actors who on occasion had the opportunity to work with him.