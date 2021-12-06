The Open Enrollment Period for enrolling in health insurance has begun, and NY State of Health is here to help you find the right health plan that best meets your needs and those of your family.

For coverage beginning January 1, 2022, users must enroll by December 15. Those who enroll between December 16, 2021 and January 15, 2022 will have a coverage start date of February 1, 2022.

When you can enroll depends on the program you are eligible for, which is based on age, income, and other factors.

There are three ways to enroll in a health insurance plan through the Marketplace:

1. Call for personalized assistance. You can find this help at info.nystateofhealth.ny.gov/findassistor.

2. Call the NY State of Health Customer Service Center at 1-855-355-5777.

3. You can do this online at NYStateOfHealth.ny.gov, and you can use the chat feature on the website to help complete your application, available during customer service center hours.

Enrollment assistants will guide you through the enrollment process, let you know which programs you are eligible for, when you can enroll, help you complete your enrollment, and determine financial assistance to lower your costs. They are available throughout New York State and work flexible hours.

Free one-on-one help enables New Yorkers to better understand their health insurance options, compare plans, and make the best decision to protect themselves and their families with quality, affordable health care.

In 2022, 12 insurers offer Qualified Health Plans and 12 offer the Essential Plan.

The NY State of Health offers Qualified Health Plans (QHP) in four tiers: Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze. Platinum plans generally have the highest premiums and lowest deductibles and copays.

All NY State of Health plans include free preventive care for annual checkups and screenings. Many also include three free or low-cost visits to a primary care provider. This benefit ensures that you can receive medical care when you need it, without worrying about the cost.

The Essential Plan will continue to offer coverage with no deductibles and a low cost share. New for 2021, the Essential Plan has no monthly premium and includes dental and vision benefits for all members.

You can compare QHP options and the Essential Plan for 2022 at www.nystateofhealth.ny.gov

Enrollment is open year round if you are eligible for Medicaid, Child Health Plus, or Essential Plan.