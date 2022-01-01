01/01/2022 at 7:45 PM CET

We are now in winter. And during this season it is very common that we suffer sudden changes in temperature, when going from the heating to the cold outside, it can affect the respiratory tract and, of course, the ears.

In fact, this is a time when vulnerability to infections such as otitis Acute mean (AOM) that affects the smallest to a greater extent.

It may interest you: Mastoidectomy: The intervention against otitis that they already did in the Middle Ages

As stated by Dr. Isabel Cardoso López, otolaryngologist in the Head and Neck Surgery Unit of Vithas Madrid Arturo Soria and head of the Tinnitus Unit of Vithas Internacional:

“Five out of every six children have at least one ear infection before the age of three. It is an infectious condition that affects the middle ear, to which the germs enter from the rhinopharynx through the Eustachian tube ”.

The specialist explains that these high incidence data among the smallest are due, among other things, to their peculiar anatomy in the Eustachian tube.

«Being shorter, narrower and having a very horizontal arrangement, the entrance of the germs catarrhs ​​to the cavity of the middle ear is easier ”, emphasizes Dr. Cardoso.

The specialist also points out that as children grow, these pictures diminish thanks, on the one hand, to the fact that their immune system and, on the other, to the change of the Eustachian tube that helps to better protect the middle ear.

Acute otitis media is an infectious condition that affects the middle ear which are accessed by respiratory tract germs such as pneumococcus and haemophilus influenzeae.

It usually starts with pain in one or both ears, and it is common for it to become over-infected in which case it will produce accumulation of pus behind the eardrum, pain, hearing loss and fever.

It may interest you: What should I do if I am positive or in close contact? When should I repeat the antigen test?

How to avoid otitis among the little ones

Otitis are seasonal, so during these dates many children end up in consultations because of this pathology.

In this sense, Dr. Soledad Rodríguez, head of the Pediatric Unit of Vithas Madrid Arturo Soria, makes the following recommendations that can help to avoid them.

Avoid sudden changes in temperature as it favors inflammation of the mucosa of the rhinopharynx. Control colds or their symptoms. Nasal washes are of great help, even if the little ones find it so uncomfortable.Avoid exposure to tobacco smoke as this is a proven risk factor for recurrent ear infections.Control and correction of diseases such as reflux gastroesophageal that may predispose to the disease Maintain good external hygiene. Of course, swabs or other objects should not be inserted into the ears to clean them. Promote, as far as possible, breastfeeding as an immunological protective effect for the infant. Go to a pediatric consultation due to the persistence of catarrhal symptoms, especially in children under 3 years for follow-up.

In this way we can avoid the dreaded Acute Otitis Media and Acute Serosa Otitis.

The latter predisposes, in its recurrence, to complications related to hearing loss among others.

The joint care of the pediatrician and the otolaryngologist is essential for the control and monitoring of pathologies related to the ear.