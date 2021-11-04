11/04/2021

On at 21:21 CET

Athletic, with Yeray, and Cádiz are measured this Friday in San Mamés with diametrically opposite objectives, that of rising to the European positions that those of Marcelino Garcia Toral and to flee from the places of descent in which those of Alvaro Cervera.

In these disparate objectives, both reached a meeting that the Cadiz team took the previous year, still finishing the game with nine players in opposing streaks and with radically different numbers.

Thus, Athletic faces the clash with only one defeat and after five games without losing, while Cádiz has not won for seven games after their only victory in Vigo.

To the good results they have for him two points from the Conference League place, three from the Europa League and four from the Champions League, the Bilbao team adds an increasingly convincing game that makes it very difficult for their rivals. Especially for its defensive solidity, since it is the team with the least thrashed in Primera next to Sevilla, with only 7 conceded goals.

Although what Marcelino’s team is lacking to transform the merits into points is the success against a contrary goal compared to the one that generates many occasions but with a low percentage of success.

However, on Sunday in the Basque derby at the Reale Arena, Iker Muniain did find a gap between the three clubs in the discount and achieved, with the help of an error by Alex Remiro, a goal that has given him a huge boost of spirit and , perhaps, remove the thorn stuck in the Cup final lost to Real in April.

After that enormous joy, with the game ending and being outnumbered, Athletic hopes to continue that valuable 1-1 and score three points against Cádiz that will allow them to sleep in Europe on Friday.

However, to do so Marcelino is obliged to rebuild a team with the losses of the two starting centrals so far in the league, Daniel vivian, due to a muscle injury, and Íñigo Martínez, by sanction and with the recently reappeared Yeray Álvarez, suffering this week from another muscular mishap but to whom Marcelino advanced as a starter for tomorrow.

The coach also announced that Íñigo Lekue will be the right side, so Mikel Balenziaga, also recovered, will be the left.

Along with Lekue, Yeray and Balenziaga are fixed in the eleven Unai Simón under sticks, Unai Nuñez in defense, Unai Vencedor and Dani García in the double pivot and Alex Berenguer, Iker Muniain and Iñaki Williams in attack.

To accompany these last three upstairs, Marcelino said that the possibilities of Raúl García and Oihan Sancet are “at 50 percent”Although in the last games Raúl has started, who has scored two goals.

The Asturian coach will not be able to count on the injured Asier Villalibre, Oier Zarraga, Yuri Berchiche and Peru Nolaskoain, the latter two long-term casualties.

Cádiz arrives at San Mamés in high demand and with little time to have digested his last draw on the bell against Mallorca (1-1), but aware that he must improve, especially in defense, and stop the bleeding of goals against to try to get out of the relegation zone with his second win of the season.

The Cádiz, before the last with 9 points, with three advantage over the bottom (Getafe) and one of the remaining places, have only won one game, last September against Celta (1-2), and hope to surpass this next day the first third league with two victories and that Vigo’s is not the only one in his bag.

A triumph in Nuevo San Mamés, where last season he did the feat of winning with nine players (0-1) after two expulsions, would make Cádiz take a very important step to try to get out of the relegation positions, in which He has been penalized for draws for two days in a row.

They have been the heads and the tails in the last two days, since in their last trip the yellow team saw how Villarreal equaled them (3-3) in added time a game they had won. But on Sunday against Mallorca it was the other way around, rescuing a point with a penalty goal in 92 in a match that already seemed lost.

His coach, Álvaro Cervera, is not happy with the performance of his team, which in the last six games has conceded more than double the goals (eleven) of those he has scored (five), a cycle in which Cádiz has added only three points out of eighteen, with 3 draws (Villarreal’s with a triplet from Honduran Choco Lozano) and 3 defeats.

Cervera continues with the casualties of the injured José Mari Martín-Bejarano, Martín Calderón and Jon Ander Garrido, to which is added that of the Chilean midfielder Tomás Alarcón, sanctioned for accumulation of yellows, but recovers the Armenian central Varazdat Haroyan, after assuming a punishment match for the same reason.

Probable lineups

Athletic: Unai Simon; Lekue, Nuñez, Yeray, Balenziaga; Berenguer, Vencedor, Dani García, Muniain; Raúl García, Iñaki Williams.

Cadiz: Ledesma; Carcelén, Haroyan, Fali, Espino; Jonsson, Álex Fernández, Chapela, Perea; Lozano, Negredo.

Referee: Santiago Jaime Latre (Aragonese Committee).

Stadium: San Mamés.

Hour: 21.00