When shelling out the code for the new update of Google Play Services, it has been seen that Mountain View continues to prepare a feature that will allow the mobile phone to be used as a key to open the car.

When it comes to talking or thinking about the future, the first thing that comes to mind in the collective imagination is that everything has to be connected. The power to control any type of electronic device from the palm of your hand.

Home automation and the different advances in the field of smart devices have made us able to manage the home from anywhere in the world. But, so far, there has been a key element in daily life that remained ungovernable.

Vehicles, in most cases, are still equipment that remains distant from this millimeter control and from a mobile device. Yes, we now have electric cars that can be managed from an application.

But the interesting thing is not the fact of having a specific type of vehicle that works with a specific application, what the future calls for is a form of control at a global level and that does not depend on what the manufacturer asks us to use for it.

Google seems to have the key to doing this. At Google I / O in May of this year we saw how the company announced that it was preparing a way to be able to use our mobile phone as a key to open the doors of the vehicle.

Now, October 2021, we begin to see the first indications towards this plan. Those of XDA Developers have broken down the code of the latest update of Google services and have found support for digital car keys.

The latter is just what Google announced last May. What has been seen when investigating the code is that it would work using Google Pay and, of course, NFC. This connectivity would be necessary to open the car doors.

Android Auto, Google’s tool to use in the car as a hands-free is very useful, but it depends on a series of elements so that everything works correctly.

In addition, it would be necessary for the user to always have a type of screen lock activated for their device. The type of screen lock is not specified, it can be either a fingerprint, a password or a pin.

So far no type of Google device has been seen with this feature, although the new Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro could arrive with the functionality integrated into their system. We will have to wait until the launch to verify it.