11/18/2021 at 08:33 CET

David Page / Cristina Gallardo

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Government has been chaining bankruptcy moratoriums to avoid an escalation of company closures hit by the stoppage or decline in activity during the crisis. Since April 2020, in the middle of the first state of alarm, these moratoriums have been extended that allow companies that would be viable under normal business conditions not to request the bankruptcy and that their creditors cannot activate it either.

The objective of the measure, as proposed by the Executive, is to maintain the activity of the companies and employment while recovering the levels of activity prior to the crisis. That is, giving legal instruments to companies to avoid a cascade of bankruptcies of companies and facilitate refinancing agreements and out-of-court agreements.

The current bankruptcy moratorium will end next December 31st and from the business associations they begin to mobilize to obtain a new extension of the measure. Entrepreneurs and freelancers demand an extension of the suspension of the obligation to request bankruptcy to avoid a wave of business bankruptcies at the start of next year and the collapse of the courts in charge of managing the bankruptcies.

From the employer CEOE and from the Federation of Workers Associations Self-employed (ATA) It is pointed out that the Ministry of Economic Affairs, commanded by Vice President Nadia Calviño, will have to extend the bankruptcy moratorium beyond this year due to the enormous number of companies still in trouble and that are still covered by aid systems (especially ERTEs linked to to Covid, now extended until the end of next February while working on a new ERTE system that is permanent).

“Ending the bankruptcy moratorium in the current economic circumstances does not make sense. It has to be maintained until we see how companies behave once the aid is withdrawn and until the economic recovery is full. If not, the courts are going to be overwhelmed & rdquor ;, he argues Celia Ferrero, Vice President of ATA. “The moratorium should be maintained throughout 2022 & rdquor ;, sentence. An extension of a whole year in line with the previous extension, approved by the Government in mid-March and until the end of 2021, but which may be excessive.

However, both CEOE and ATA handle another scenario that they consider almost inalienable for practical and operational reasons: extend the moratorium at least until the reform of the Bankruptcy Law is in force prepared by the Ministries of Justice and Economic Affairs and which will serve to transpose the European directive on corporate restructuring.

Although businessmen and freelancers reject some of the measures included in the draft law by the Government (the maintenance of the privilege of public debts with the Treasury and Social Security in case of restructuring or second chance, the lack of an early warning system, eliminate the figure of the bankruptcy administrator in micro-business bankruptcies& mldr;), acknowledge that the regulation will include advances such as the development of restructuring plans as pre-bankruptcy instruments, some improvements in the second chance mechanism or changes to streamline the bankruptcy process. Therefore, the employers understand that it makes no sense to end the bankruptcy moratorium if the reform of the legislation is in force.

The rush of the government

The new regulations are still in the preliminary draft phase and awaiting the opinions of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ), the Fiscal Council and the Council of State, the final bill must be approved by the Council of Ministers and then processed in the Cortes. The maximum deadline for transposition of EU directive 2019/1023 expires in July 2022. In the best case scenario, that is the timeframe in which it can be expected to be in force, and thus the moment when At the beginning, the employers believe that the end of the bankruptcy moratorium should be postponed.

Different business sources and the legal sector, however, doubt that the planned ceiling will be met, despite the fact that the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Economic Affairs They have a special interest in carrying out the reform of the Bankruptcy Law that they presented at the beginning of August and that, therefore, have activated an emergency procedure to speed up the approval deadlines. The Government justifies the rush because it is one of the most important reforms included in the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan and because it is key at a time when many companies are still in difficulties after the crisis.

Due to these haste, the Government’s request for the mandatory report to the CGPJ was made to be completed in “period of urgency”, that is, in a period of 15 days. But the body of the judges has already communicated to the Government that this request requires too short a time from the members who must make the opinion.

CGPJ sources point out to EL PERIÓDICO DE ESPAÑA, a newspaper belonging to the same communication group as this medium, that the commitment is to have the report ready before the end of this year, and for this the work has been entrusted to the members Mar Cabreajas and Juan Manuel Fernández, who are already working on the text. For its part, from the Fiscal Council it is only confirmed that it plans to include the discussion of its mandatory report in a forthcoming plenary session.

The draft bill has 245 pages, 755 new articles and 11 additional provisions. With such regulatory deployment and complexity, businessmen and freelancers complain that the Government did not consult them during the preparation time of the preliminary draft (despite the fact that the community directive that is being transposed was approved more than two years ago by the EU institutions) and that it only granted them 15 working days to present your allegations in the middle of the month of vacation (between August 4 and 25) because it is an urgent procedure.

“During these two years, Spanish companies have not been consulted nor have any initiative been carried out by the Ministries involved. [el de Justicia y el de Asuntos Económicos] to publicize the draft or request the opinion of the Spanish business sector & rdquor ;, points out CEOE in the document of allegations to the draft. “An acceptable democratic conduct and whose purpose was the normative quality I would have advised to have the technical opinion of the Spanish companies & rdquor ;.

From the Registry of Forensic Economists (REFOR), a specialized body of the General Council of Economists of Spain (CGE) in matters of insolvencies, it was criticized as “Not serious & rdquor; that for such a far-reaching law, only 15 business days were granted in August, a period that he called “ridiculous & rdquor ;. “Despite understanding the Government’s rush to undertake the reforms committed to Brussels in the Recovery Plan, we consider that a reform that affects the survival of our companies deserves a somewhat longer period of reflection,” says Valentín Pich, president of the CGE .