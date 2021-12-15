12/14/2021 at 18:27 CET

JB

Cryptan, a Spanish platform for the sale of cryptocurrencies, has closed its latest round of financing at 3.5 million euros with the support of investors of the stature of Angel Corcóstegui, former CEO of Banco Santander, through his family office, and Juan Roig (president of Mercadona), through his investment company Angels. In addition, he has participated Jose Maria Castellano, who was vice president and CEO of the Inditex textile group between 1997 and 2005, together with his son Pablo, who now leads his family office.

Through this round, Criptan also wanted to get closer to the new generations. Therefore, both Guillermo Díaz (WillyRex), the famous youtuber who has more than 35 million subscribers on his two channels, such as Samuel de Luque (Vegetta777), with more than 32 million followers on YouTube, and Revive, one of the hottest new faces on the content creator scene, have decided to join the round.

The company has also added to its cap table Antonio Catena, Arnau Vidal and Jorge Orejudo, founders of Team Heretics, one of the largest eSports teams in the world, Iñaki Berenguer, Co-founder and CEO of CoverWallet and an internationally successful entrepreneur, as well as the Draper B1 fund as lead investor.

With this round of financing, Criptan brings together the greatest exponents of the financial sector and the national digital sector. And above all, it achieves the endorsement of a team that shares the vision that cryptocurrencies are going to change the way people interact with money.

Endorsement of the Criptan philosophy

“This round of financing has been hard work, as we have tried to link Criptan with the most relevant people in its sector. And I think we have achieved it, since, for us, investors not only represent an economic injection but also represent many more things and in one way or another they are part of the team and our philosophy & rdquor ;, explains the CEO of Criptan, Jorge Soriano.

Criptan closes 2021 with great magnitudes, such as its nearly 25,000 registered users, 21,500 more than in 2020 (representing a growth of more than 600%) and a total accumulated volume of transactions of more than 137 million euros, 114 million euros only in 2021 .

In addition, this year it has created new services such as CriptanCard, the debit card launched with Mastercard through which cryptocurrencies can be used to pay at any establishment; o CriptanEarn, a new service that allows obtaining returns on crypto assets of up to 4.8% in the case of Staking ETH 2.0 and returns on USDC, a stablecoin anchored to the value of the dollar.

The objective of this financing round is, according to Jorge Soriano, “make known what we are doing to the whole world because we are convinced that through cryptocurrencies we can improve the day-to-day life of our users. Always having as maximum the closeness, simplicity and transparency. We are in an environment where the rules of the game are changing and people’s needs and expectations are changing as well & rdquor ;.

The year 2021 has supposed for Criptan, which is being promoted in the Lanzadera accelerator, an exponential growth and this round of financing allows a more ambitious and global plan for the platform, since the company will open operations in Mexico imminently and in several more Latin American countries during the next year.

“In this 2021 the adoption of the crypto world has taken a huge leap, indicating for many that, definitely, this technology is here to stay. Criptan has gone from having 5 people to almost 40, and we continue to grow. This year has been a year of validation of our model and our vision. Criptan aims to be a new way of interacting with the money of the future. Get your money to work for you while you sleep, be able to spend it and be able to share it with anyone, anywhere in the world. In 2022 we expect to have very strong growth. We are closing agreements with very large brands to continue bringing the advantages of cryptocurrencies to the whole world in the simplest way possible & rdquor ;, highlights Jorge Soriano.