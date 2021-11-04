11/04/2021

On at 21:47 CET

Araceli Munoz

The labor reform and the pension reform are representing a real headache for the Government that, amid the tug of war between the two parties in power, has seen how the businessmen mark distance with the ideas raised and the climate of tension increases in the last leg of the key negotiations. The first meeting between the Executive, employers and unions yesterday not only did not serve to bring positions closer together, but ended with a major anger from the CEOE president, Antonio Garamendi, who spoke today at the XX CEDE Directors’ Congress in Córdoba. The leader of the businessmen has demanded “seriousness & rdquor; to the Government and commitment to comply with what Brussels is asking for. “European funds are accompanied by reforms, which are what Europe wants, they are not the ones that are counting here. It seems that the Government is more concerned about the reforms or counter-reforms than the arrival of the funds, which seems that they are going to give them to us and it is not like that & rdquor; and focus on negotiations.

“We are generating tensions and insecurity that do not help in the negotiation. Entrepreneurs are the ones who create jobs and well-being, the rules are what make us want to invest or not& rdquor ;, highlighted the CEOE president. Thus, he recalled that “of every five euros of European funds, four will have to be provided by the private sector & rdquor ;, so claimed “legal certainty, regulatory stability and quality of standards & rdquor; so that businessmen are clear about the rules of the game. A request that was also shared by Isidro Fainé, president of CEDE and of the “la Caixa & rdquor; Foundation, who emphasized during his speech at this congress“ the need to build and preserve a regulatory framework that is reliable, so that it provides legal security, and intelligent , because efficiency can be made compatible with equity & rdquor ;. The businessmen consulted by El Periódico de España in said event also shared their position with the president of the employer’s association, denouncing that “the climate that is being created blurs what is important, which are the reforms so that the funds from Europe finally arrive & rdquor ;.

In this sense, one of the points that more worrying is the effect that the new labour reform in employment, especially the proposal to set by law to 15% the employed workers that a company can have. The executives consulted have pointed out the importance of “knowing how to differentiate by type of company, a self-employed person who has a hospitality business is not the same as a multinational in the construction sector & rdquor ;. An opinion also shared by the president of the employer’s association who denounced that “temporality is combined with precariousness & rdquor; and he recalled that in the Government’s plans for 2050 they spoke of reducing the eventuality to 23%, “in 2050 it will be 23% but now 15%? In addition, he also explained that “in the private company the temporality is 22%, while in the public it is 32%. It remains to be seen if public officials are treated like private employees & rdquor ;. Also, he has highlighted his “concern & rdquor; with youth unemployment: “We have to seriously see precariousness and youth unemployment. We are going to be at the negotiating table and we are going to do it seriously. It doesn’t work for me that the bad guys are now the entrepreneurs when we don’t agree with what is proposed to us & rdquor ;, he sentenced.

In any case, Garamendi has gone beyond the depths of the negotiations and also criticized the forms saying that he wants to “know globally what it is that you want to do & rdquor; with the labor reform and that it is not worth “one today I will change this, I give an agreement and tomorrow I will move on to another & rdquor ;. The leader of the businessmen was referring to the amendments introduced by United We Can in the processing of the first part of the pension reform, agreed last July. Specifically, purple training advocates abolishing the maximum limits for Social Security contributions and ending the reducing coefficients of early retirement when it is proven to have contributed more than 40 years. Garamendi denounced that on Wednesday they were given “a sheet and a half so that we can give a go-ahead to the change in the pension reform contributions & rdquor ;, of whose full content he has learned” because some media had the entire document, until the graphics we had requested & rdquor ;. In his opinion, he is not “worth a sheet and a half to tell me that I have to give the go-ahead within fourteen days, it is very little serious, when the Government has had six months, seven, a year to prepare it & rdquor ;, to which“ the Toledo Pact will have to say something & rdquor; .

A new proposal to calm tensions

In the midst of these tensions, the First Vice President and Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Nadia Calviño, has once again been in charge of calming down with the different social agents and sent a wink to the businessmen explaining that “there will be a new proposal for the next meeting at the social dialogue table next week, which will incorporate the contributions of the different ministries, different ideas and conversations that are taking place & rdquor ;. “Our goal has to be that in the course of November we reach an agreement, we all have to row in the same direction and do everything on our part to have the best possible labor reform before the end of 2021, the one that our country needs & rdquor ;, recalling that the Government “is absolutely committed to trying to achieve the best agreement”, a “balanced” agreement that allows for a labor framework that favors the creation of quality employment, significantly reduces the high temporality and reduces precariousness & rdquor; .

Criteria brings positions with GIP in full Naturgy takeover bid

The president of the “la Caixa” Foundation, Isidro Fainé, did not want to miss the opportunity to reinforce his relationship with one of his partners in Naturgy, the US fund Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), in the middle of the tender offer of the Australian IFM to the Spanish energy company . The president of GIP, Adebayo O. Ogunlesi, was invited as a speaker to the XX Congress of CEDE, to which he attended staging his support for Criteria in its recent fight for control of Naturgy after the entry of IFM in its capital. The fund manager expressly mentioned the president of the gas company, Francisco Reynés, as one of the best managers of the energy business in Spain, showing his support for the company. For now, according to sources close to the operation, IFM has not yet sent the letter requesting a seat on the Naturgy board as it would be, having managed to gain 10.83% of its capital.