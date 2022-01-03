01/03/2022 at 06:30 CET

After saying goodbye in a big way with the bronze medal at the Tokyo Games at the age of 40, Raúl Entrerríos He has served his first four long months away from the slopes and of the spotlights at the beginning of a new facet closely linked to the sport that has given him so much and for which he has done so much. Gone are two decades in the elite in which he has made history by carving out a track record that is very difficult to match and at the same time perfectly embodying the values ​​that should govern the life of every athlete.

The Asturian retired with three Champions (the last last June in Cologne), 11 Asobal Leagues, eight King’s Cups, 11 Asobal Cups, nine Super Cups and five club World Cups, all of them with Barça (2010-21) despite having previously played for Ademar (2011-07) and Recoletas Atlético Valladolid (2007-10).

Entrerríos was also the lighthouse on which the Hispanic game turned for three decades which resulted in two Olympic bronzes in Asian lands (Beijing 2008 and Tokyo 2021), a historic World Cup gold (Tunisia 2005) plus two other bronzes (Sweden 2011 and Egypt 2021), two consecutive European titles (Croatia 2018 and Austria / Norway / Sweden 2020) plus two silvers (Switzerland 2006 and Poland 2016) and a bronze (Denmark 2014).

Entrerríos said goodbye with capital letters in Tokyo

SPORT talked with the Asturian on his new challenges at Barça and with four people who know him very well: the new Barça handball coordinator Joan Marin, a Xavi Pascual with whom he was key at Barça, the Spanish coach Jordi Ribera and the current Barcelona coach Jordi Ribera, with whom he meets weekly to analyze the evolution from the quarry,

Happy and excited

Since the end of a very short vacation after the Games, ‘Rulo’ radically changed his life to become the coordinator of the Barça youth squad and in the Youth coach, with whom he has won the 11 games played with a spectacular record of 495 goals in favor and only 197 against. In fact, this transformation should have come a year earlier, but the postponement of the Games led him to extend his career for a further 12 months.

Entrerríos, in a match with the Barça Youth

“It has been a very significant change in my life after so many years as a professional player with very marked routines. It is not an easy change, but I have not had much time to stop and think and I had been preparing for years & rdquor ;, explained the man from Gijón to SPORT.

“I am adjusting to my new life, learning a lot from the other side of handball, of all the tasks that lie behind. And I am happy to continue being linked to a sport and a club that have given me a lot and that is where I want to be & rdquor ;, continues the former center.

Entrerríos, giving instructions to a player

Regarding his current job at Barça, Entrerríos pointed out that now “in addition to having the management and administration part of the base is that of training the youth. I have had the privilege of having great coaches in the clubs and in the national team, so now I try to transfer everything I have learned in my career to those players who are starting a path towards professional handball. Hopefully I can guide you and give you those details that I have been learning & rdquor ;.

Praise from Marin

The coordinator of the handball section, Joan Marin, was full of praise for Entrerríos after a recent interview with SPORT. “Raúl has been one of the best Spanish players in history and now he is doing a great job with the boys. Despite having been a star, he always had a great behavior on the track and off it, “he emphasizes.

Joan Marin highlighted the work that Entrerríos is doing

“He was always a humble player and is still the same now in his work with the quarry. He is a person of 12. We are very satisfied with his work and with his involvement. And I am convinced that the boys know to see all those virtues in him, “he added.

Key to ‘Pasqui’

The coach who has maintained a closer relationship with ‘Rulo’ has undoubtedly been Xavi Pascual. The current coach of Dinamo Bucuresti and the Romanian national team explained to SPORT what the figure of the Asturian has meant for handball. “It has meant a lot at all levels. In Spanish handball, in the national team and especially in Barça for the long period that it has been there,” explains the Barcelona laureate.

Entrerríos and Pasqui embrace after winning the last Champions League

“He has been a person who has understood from the first moment not only the game model that Barça wanted to establish but also a very important person at a professional level. Sport is not only results, it is also the values ​​it brings and there players like Raúl are the expression of the values ​​of sport at the highest level “, emphasizes the Catalan.

“Effort, humility, work, perseverance, camaraderie … I think there is no value of sport that does not represent the figure of Raúl Entrerríos. And for me it has been decisive. I have a deep appreciation for him for all the time he has been with me. And not just him, but his entire family. I’m sure he will do very well, “concluded the current Romania coach and Dinamo Bucuresti coach.

A fixed with Ribera

Since his arrival on the Hispanic bench in 2016, Jordi Ribera He always trusted the Asturian regardless of his identity card. “Raúl has been a benchmark and an example of what a highly competitive athlete has to be. In this group he has been a leader on and off the track. Others will come, but people like him are quite unrepeatable and unique,” he explained the Catalan.

Entrerríos and Ribera, in an act with the Spanish team

“I think he can be a good coach and, in fact, he is already working in the Barça quarry. He has many conditions and he has not minded starting from the bottom. Sometimes recently retired players are already given great teams and him He has not minded starting from the bottom. That may be important, because it will give it a lot of consistency, “added Ribera who continues to prepare for the European Championship with the Spanish team.

Close employment relationship with Ortega

Although he has never been able to direct it, the Barcelona coach Carlos Ortega He did not hesitate to praise the Asturian. “Rulo is the player of the 21st century in Spanish handball and if he has not been the best, surely he is among the three best Spanish players in history. He has always contributed in defense and attack, and has been a leader in all his teams, “said the Barça coach.

Carlos Ortega praised Entrerríos

The man from Malaga also spoke about the new facet played by the man from Gijón at the club and the close professional relationship they maintain. “Now he has another job here. He’s training as a coach, he’s very restless and eager to work. I think he can do well in the future. I usually meet him once a week to talk about how the kids are doing., of the future of the subsidiary and of the kids who may be with us tomorrow, “said an Ortega who loses almost all his players for the European Championship.