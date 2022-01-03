Telemundo Frederik Oldenburg in EXATLON USA

Everything is now ready for the United States family’s favorite competition show, Exatlon United States, to return in its sixth season through the screens of Telemundo. The appointment will be next Tuesday, January 11 at 7 pm/6c, where 24 athletes of the highest level join the Famous Team (Red Team) and the Contending Team (Blue Team) to face the most difficult circuits and night obstacles of the sports competition that has already become a tradition of the small screen that we all look forward to season after season.

It is important to note that on this occasion the clamor of the public was heard and the athletes who made the commitment are completely new, that is, faces that we will begin to know as the competition develops.

A luxury ride

As is customary, Exatlon United States will be led by the Venezuelan journalist Frederik Oldenburg, who with his customary adrenaline and emotion will take viewers through each of the experiences these new athletes experience, who will give everything to become the winner. and the winner of the sixth edition of the so-called fiercest competition on the planet.

Accompanying Oldenburg will be a very special commentator; nothing more and nothing less than the charming and very talented Marisela “Chelly” Cantú, who boasts, among so many achievements, having become the first winner of the competition in its United States edition.

Expect the unexpected

Since its inception, Exatlon United States has been full of surprising moments and if there is one characteristic that has not changed, it is that we must always expect the unexpected, as happened in the fifth season, when more than a million dollars were distributed in total. in prizes, and even two winners were crowned, a man and a woman, a trend that we hope will continue this time.

Something that has also become tradition, is the always lively conversation with the friendly Frederik Oldenburg, who was very excited to return to drive Exatlon United States, an experience that he himself has described as “Spectacular” and full of challenges that do not only the participants face, but he also as presenter.

With Frederik we were able to know a little about everything that the audience will be waiting for in this new season of Exatlon United States that is about to begin, including 24 completely new warriors, the occasional new circuit, incredible prizes and a sporty and athletic level that promises to leave us speechless.

Among so many things that we talked with Frederik, we also touched on the subject of these new warriors and their different origins, they are people who have more advanced ages, different professions, opticians to face a challenge like Exatlon United States, but who are ultimately prepared to cross the dreaded sands of the Dominican Republic.

At NowMismo.com we will be continuously providing all the last minute information about everything that happens in the sixth season of Exatlon United States, one that promises to bring a lot of emotion, challenges, adrenaline and historical triumphs that will make this installment one for remember.

